Report: 'Screaming and Hollering' Heard in Cowboys Locker Room After Bills Loss

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

It is not a happy Thanksgiving for the Dallas Cowboys.

According to Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, there was "angry screaming and hollering" emanating from their locker room following Thursday's ugly 26-15 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk noted the Cowboys closed the locker room door so that reporters could no longer hear what was happening.

Jon Machota of The Athletic shared the scene, while Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News pointed out it was Michael Bennett, who joined the team on October 24 in a trade with the New England Patriots, that raised his voice:

The frustrated Cowboys won't have a significant change in direction following their second straight loss, though, as owner Jerry Jones said firing head coach Jason Garrett "would give them zero chance to make the postseason," per Williams.

Garrett's job status has been a major talking point whenever the Cowboys lose this season, especially following the Week 12 loss to the Patriots.

Jones didn't mention the coach by name, but he told reporters Sunday, "We all saw why we didn't win," and "I think you're going to get outcoached during this era when you come to New England."

He also said: "Special teams was really, probably, the determining difference. To me, special teams is 100 percent coaching. It's 100 percent coaching."

There was plenty of reason for anger in Dallas on Thursday. The Cowboys gave up 26 consecutive points after they scored the opening touchdown and couldn't find an offensive rhythm until garbage time. Dak Prescott finished with solid stats (355 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception) but struggled when the game was hanging in the balance.

Fortunately for the inconsistent Cowboys, they are in the mediocre NFC East and still a half-game ahead of the 5-6 Philadelphia Eagles atop the division.

Dallas has made a living on beating bad teams and losing to good ones all year, and the frustration was palpable following another loss to a team with a winning record. Still, the formula might be good enough for a playoff spot in the NFC East.