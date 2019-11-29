Alaves vs. Real Madrid: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Alvaro Barrientos/Associated Press

Real Madrid will try to stretch their La Liga win streak to three matches on Saturday when they visit Deportivo Alaves.

Caesars have named Los Blancos -190 favourites (bet $100 to win $52.63), while Alaves check in at +510 (bet $100 to win $510). A draw carries odds of +330.

Premier Sports 1 (UK) and BeIN Sports (U.S.) will broadcast the match. Kick-off is scheduled for 12 p.m. GMT/7 a.m. ET.

Preview

Both teams come into this contest carrying a two-match win streak in La Liga, but 10 points separate table-topping Real and Alaves.

Los Blancos will have the opportunity to take sole possession of top spot for at least a day, with Barcelona visiting Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Real are coming off a disappointing 2-2 draw against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League in which they wasted a two-goal advantage.

Karim Benzema scored both goals and has been in exceptional form of late:

Eden Hazard suffered an injury in that match, with Gareth Bale replacing him and nearly bagging a late match-winner—the Welshman hit the post with a free-kick.

He could be in line for his first start since October 5, when Los Blancos beat Granada 4-2. Bale has struggled with injuries since and also invited an avalanche of criticism during international duty.

Fans and media members in Madrid were outraged when they saw him celebrating with a "Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order" flag after Wales clinched a UEFA Euro 2020 ticket. A strong run during Hazard's absence could help him win some of those fans back.

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Real's La Liga success this season has mostly come thanks to their defence, which has conceded 10 goals so far―only Atletico and Athletic Bilbao have conceded fewer (nine each).

They'll come up against the duo of Lucas Perez and Joselu, who have combined to score 13 of Alaves' 16 goals so far:

Perez's seven-match scoring run came to an end in the 2-0 win over Eibar, but Joselu picked up the slack by bagging both goals. They should provide Los Blancos with a major test but one Real should pass.

Prediction: Alaves 1-2 Real Madrid