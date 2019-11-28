Image: Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini Bleeding from His Head After Fan Throws Object

OZAN KOSE/Getty Images

Thursday's UEFA Europa League match between AS Roma and Istanbul Basaksehir was halted after the Italian club's midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini was bloodied by an object thrown from the stands at Fatih Terim Stadium in Istanbul.

Here's a look at the wound:

Per Roma's official Twitter account, the 23-year-old required treatment, but he was able to continue:

Sportswriter Jacopo Alipradi shared footage of the incident and aftermath:

Roma had a comfortable three-goal lead at the time, courtesy of goals from Jordan Veretout, Justin Kluivert and Edin Dzeko. The Giallorossi dominated the first half of this crucial clash in Group J.

Basaksehir entered the match ahead of Roma and Borussia Monchengladbach in the standings with two fixtures left. A loss at home would see the Turkish club drop below Roma, however, leaving them in real danger of not advancing to the knockout stages.

Monchengladbach's 1-0 win over Wolfsberger took them to the top of the group. They'll host Basaksehir on the final matchday on December 12.