Image: Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini Bleeding from His Head After Fan Throws Object

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistNovember 28, 2019

Basaksehir's Turkish defender Mehmet Topal (R) heads the ball next to AS Roma's Italian midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini (L) during the UEFA Europa League Group J football match Istanbul Basaksehir FK vs AS Roma on November 28, 2019, at the Fatih Terim stadium in Istanbul. (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP) (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)
OZAN KOSE/Getty Images

Thursday's UEFA Europa League match between AS Roma and Istanbul Basaksehir was halted after the Italian club's midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini was bloodied by an object thrown from the stands at Fatih Terim Stadium in Istanbul.

Here's a look at the wound:

Per Roma's official Twitter account, the 23-year-old required treatment, but he was able to continue:

Sportswriter Jacopo Alipradi shared footage of the incident and aftermath:

Roma had a comfortable three-goal lead at the time, courtesy of goals from Jordan Veretout, Justin Kluivert and Edin Dzeko. The Giallorossi dominated the first half of this crucial clash in Group J.

Basaksehir entered the match ahead of Roma and Borussia Monchengladbach in the standings with two fixtures left. A loss at home would see the Turkish club drop below Roma, however, leaving them in real danger of not advancing to the knockout stages.

Monchengladbach's 1-0 win over Wolfsberger took them to the top of the group. They'll host Basaksehir on the final matchday on December 12.

Related

    Roma Blitz Basaksehir in Turkey for a Dominant 3-0 Win

    AS Roma logo
    AS Roma

    Roma Blitz Basaksehir in Turkey for a Dominant 3-0 Win

    Chiesa Di Totti
    via Chiesa Di Totti

    Sancho Reacts to Angry BVB Fan

    'Think I showed heart and desire last night. Anyway, we will try our best to get the three points on Saturday'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Sancho Reacts to Angry BVB Fan

    Goal
    via Goal

    Pochettino Breaks Silence on Spurs

    Former Tottenham coach posts statement

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pochettino Breaks Silence on Spurs

    Cartilage Free Captain
    via Cartilage Free Captain

    Xhaka Returns to Arsenal XI

    Former captain in Europa League XI for first appearance since getting booed off vs. Crystal Palace

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Xhaka Returns to Arsenal XI

    via mirror