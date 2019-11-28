Unai Emery, Arsenal Stunned by Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019 Europa League

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Arsenal slipped to a 2-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday at the Emirates Stadium to leave their qualification hopes for the knockout rounds hanging in the balance and pile more pressure on manager Unai Emery.



Granit Xhaka made his first appearance for Arsenal since being stripped of the captaincy after being booed by Gunners supporters while being substituted in a home draw against Crystal Palace in October.

Emery's side took the lead in stoppage time at the end of the first half when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang swept in a shot that flew up onto the underside of the crossbar and bounced over the line.

Frankfurt hit back in the second half through two goals in nine minutes from Daichi Kamada. The midfielder curled the equaliser on 55 minutes and added a second with a low shot from the edge of the penalty area nine minutes later.

The Gunners could not muster a response and saw their winless run extend to seven games in all competitions.

Emery named a strong team for Thursday's match. Xhaka was back in action and partnered David Luiz in midfield, while Aubameyang started in attack.

The Evening Standard's Simon Collings offered his thoughts on the starting XI:

The Gunners started the game strongly and had early opportunities to make the breakthrough. Joe Willock and Aubameyang both missed the chance to head Arsenal in front on 11 minutes from close range.

Gabriel Martinelli then went even closer after a mix-up in the visitors' defence gifted him possession in front of goal, but he could only place his effort straight at goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow.

Arsenal lost David Luiz to injury after half an hour. The Brazilian was replaced by Matteo Guendouzi after picking up a chest problem:

The Gunners lost their way after a bright start but managed to make the crucial breakthrough with half-time looming. Martinelli slid Aubameyang in, and his deflected effort flew in via the underside of the crossbar.

Opta highlighted the striker's impressive record against Frankfurt:

Frankfurt made two changes at half-time, bringing on Dominik Kohr and Mijat Gacinovic for Gelson Fernandes and Andre Silva which helped get them back in the game.

Kamada levelled the match 10 minutes after the restart after being given far too much space by Arsenal. The midfielder was allowed to turn, come infield and then curl a left-footed strike past goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Emery sent on playmaker Mesut Ozil for Martinelli, but the momentum was with Frankfurt, and they grabbed a second goal in the 64th minute.

A corner was only cleared to the edge of the box and to Kamada, and once again the midfielder had time to collect the ball and find the bottom corner with a low strike:

Frankfurt finished the game as the stronger team and had chances to extend their lead. Gacinovic saw a shot blocked by Sokratis Papastathopoulos, while Goncalo Paciencia fired narrowly wide in stoppage time.

A chorus of boos greeted the final whistle from the Arsenal fans as the Gunners missed the chance to confirm their place in the knockout stages with another poor performance.

The Gunners are still in pole position to qualify from Group F and will progess by avoiding defeat to Standard Liege in their final group game on December 12.

What's Next?

Arsenal return to Premier League action on Sunday at Norwich City. Eintracht Frankfurt's next fixture is away at Mainz in the Bundesliga on Monday.