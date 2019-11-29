FA Cup 2019: 2nd-Round TV Schedule, Live Stream, Odds and Predictions

Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images

The second round proper of the 2019-20 FA Cup will take place from Friday until Monday, marking the last round before the introduction of clubs from the Premier League and the Championship.

Chichester City and Maldon & Tiptree are the lowest-ranked clubs still in the competition, representing the Isthmian League South East Division and Isthmian League North Division, respectively.

Key ties include the clash between Gillingham and Doncaster Rovers, as well as a battle between Coventry City and Ipswich Town.

Here's a look at the schedule, complete with odds (courtesy of OddsChecker):

Friday, November 29

7:55 p.m. GMT: Maldon & Tiptree (41-4) vs. Newport County (4-11) draw 9-2

Saturday, November 30

3 p.m. GMT: Cheltenham Town (27-20) vs. Port Vale (45-19) draw 19-8

3 p.m. GMT: Forest Green Rovers (1-1) vs. Carlisle United (16-5) draw 28-11

3 p.m. GMT: Kingstonian (17-4) vs. AFC Fylde (3-4) draw 14-5

3 p.m. GMT: Oldham Athletic (16-5) vs. Burton Albion (9-10) draw 11-4

3 p.m. GMT: Portsmouth (1-5) vs. Altrincham (18-1) draw 71-10

3 p.m. GMT: Shrewsbury Town (1-1) vs. Mansfield Town (31-10) draw 13-5

3 p.m. GMT: Walsall (7-2) vs. Oxford United (11-13) draw 14-5

5:30 p.m. GMT: Eastleigh (3-1) vs. Crewe Alexandra (11-12) draw 11-4

Sunday, December 1

2 p.m. GMT: Blackpool (2-7) vs. Maidstone Utd (12-1) draw 5-1

2 p.m. GMT: Bristol Rovers (11-8) vs. Plymouth Argyle (11-5) draw 53-21

2 p.m. GMT: Coventry City (11-8) vs. Ipswich Town (41-18) draw 12-5

2 p.m. GMT: Crawley Town (13-4) vs. Fleetwood Town (10-11) draw 26-9

2 p.m. GMT: Exeter City (8-15) vs. Hartlepool United (6-1) draw 10-3

2 p.m. GMT: Gillingham (13-6) vs. Doncaster Rovers (7-5) draw 5-2

2 p.m. GMT: Northampton Town (11-12) vs. Notts County (33-10) draw 11-4

2 p.m. GMT: Peterborough United (3-8) vs. Dover (9-1) draw 43-10

2 p.m. GMT: Rochdale (5-12) vs. Boston United (39-5) draw 4-1

3 p.m. GMT: Tranmere Rovers (1-10) vs. Chichester City (40-1) draw 10-1

Monday, December 2

7:45 p.m. GMT: Solihull Moors (10-3) vs. Rotherham United (6-7) draw 14-5

Here's a look at the TV schedule:

Live-stream options will be available through BBC iPlayer and the BT Sport App.

Preview, Predictions

Maldon will be in the spotlight on Friday when they host League Two's Newport County. One of two sides representing the eighth level of English football, they booked their spot in the second round with an unlikely 2-1 win over Leyton Orient.

While the minnows will be underdogs going into the match, their odds are significantly better than that of the other eighth-level side, Chichester City. That is due to Maldon's excellent form this season, which saw them unbeaten until a 4-3 loss against Enfield Town in the FA Trophy on Saturday.

Football researcher and Newport fan Gareth Swattridge urged his side not to underestimate Maldon after looking at the stats:

Maldon chairman Eddy Garty told BBC Essex Sport what it means to play this match:

Unlike Maldon, Chichester were handed a bye in the first round due to Bury's removal from the competition. They will face an even greater challenge against League One side Tranmere Rovers, who were promoted last season.

Chichester plan on making a strong impression at Prenton Park:

Between the two teams, Maldon appear the more likely to cause one of the biggest upsets in recent FA Cup history, so back them if you're looking to score big.

There will be two all-League One clashes, with Gillingham hosting Doncaster and Ipswich Town visiting Coventry.

Bristol Rovers play host to Plymouth Argyle, in what the oddsmakers believe will be among the tightest contests of the round. The visitors will have a large following for that match:

The action will conclude on Monday, when the draw for the third round will also take place.