Blazers' Carmelo Anthony on Ovation: Fans 'See How Genuine This Is for Me'

Carmelo Anthony was given a standing ovation as he left Wednesday's 136-119 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Portland, his home debut. Anthony scored 19 points in 29 minutes in the blowout win, and after the game he addressed the "Mel-o" chants in the arena and the overall warm response from Portland's crowd.

"Surprising, but people they see how genuine this is for me," he said, per Kerry Eggers of the Portland Tribune. "It's not fake. It's authentic. This is who I am. This is real love at the end of the day. People can sense when it's not. That's what we're dealing with."

"The fans were incredible, the support they showed," he added. "To be a part of this atmosphere on the other side rather than being on the opposing team, being able to feel that support and communication from the fans—it goes a long way."

