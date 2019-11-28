Lakers' Anthony Davis Said 'I Don't Want No Smoke' in Pelicans Locker Room

Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

After dropping 41 points in his first game against his former team Wednesday night, Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis made a visit to the New Orleans Pelicans locker room upon being invited by former coach Alvin Gentry.

"I don't want no smoke," Davis said as he went into the locker room after initially being "reluctant" to do so, according to ESPN's Marc J. Spears.

