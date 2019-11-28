Jeremy Lin Helps Beijing Ducks to Blowout Win over Bayi Rockets in CBA

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Jeremy Lin helped the Beijing Ducks to an emphatic 105-83 win over the Bayi Rockets in the Chinese Basketball Association on Thursday.

Lin registered 22 points, seven assists and three rebounds on the day, helping the team string together back-to-back wins. With Beijing comfortably ahead, the former New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors point guard sat out the fourth quarter.

The Ducks were dominant in the first half of the game, giving their opponents little chance to settle into any kind of groove at the Wukesong Arena in Beijing.

Lin was key to the team's best attacking plays in the first two quarters, as he notched 12 points, four assists and three rebounds. With a 58-28 lead secure at the halfway point, the Rockets were always unlikely to find a way back.

Although the Rockets were able to reduce the deficit in the second half, there was a sense the Ducks were going through the motions, with their minds already seemingly turned to Sunday's encounter with the Southern Tigers.