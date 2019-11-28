Jeremy Lin Helps Beijing Ducks to Blowout Win over Bayi Rockets in CBA

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistNovember 28, 2019

BEIJING, CHINA - NOVEMBER 06: Jeremy Lin #7 of Beijing Ducks in action during 2019/2020 CBA League - Beijing Ducks v Shandong West King at Beijing Wukesong Sport Arena on November 6, 2019 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images)
Fred Lee/Getty Images

Jeremy Lin helped the Beijing Ducks to an emphatic 105-83 win over the Bayi Rockets in the Chinese Basketball Association on Thursday.

Lin registered 22 points, seven assists and three rebounds on the day, helping the team string together back-to-back wins. With Beijing comfortably ahead, the former New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors point guard sat out the fourth quarter.

The Ducks were dominant in the first half of the game, giving their opponents little chance to settle into any kind of groove at the Wukesong Arena in Beijing.

Lin was key to the team's best attacking plays in the first two quarters, as he notched 12 points, four assists and three rebounds. With a 58-28 lead secure at the halfway point, the Rockets were always unlikely to find a way back.

Although the Rockets were able to reduce the deficit in the second half, there was a sense the Ducks were going through the motions, with their minds already seemingly turned to Sunday's encounter with the Southern Tigers.

Related

    AD Gets Last Laugh vs. NOLA

    But now it's time to move on

    Featured logo
    Featured

    AD Gets Last Laugh vs. NOLA

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Picks for Week 13

    Our expert picks for every game against the spread 🤑

    Featured logo
    Featured

    NFL Picks for Week 13

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    B.I.: ‘F--k, Man. This Isn’t Me’

    Brandon Ingram ‘lost joy’ in LA struggling with mental and physical health but finally feels the love playing in NOLA ➡️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    B.I.: ‘F--k, Man. This Isn’t Me’

    Mirin Fader
    via Bleacher Report

    Breaking Down the Latest CFP Rankings

    - Bama vs. the Big 12 - Finally Harbaugh, Michigan's year? - Huge UW vs. MINN game implications

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Breaking Down the Latest CFP Rankings

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report