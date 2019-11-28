Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Keith Lee, Bash at the Beach and MoreNovember 28, 2019
Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Keith Lee, Bash at the Beach and More
On the heels of a blockbuster Survivor Series pay-per-view, the rumor mill in WWE is dominated by NXT talent.
After a breakout performance from Keith Lee, the big man has caught the eye of Vince McMahon. What was the reaction of the WWE chairman in regards to Limitless' showing in Chicago?
And what of NXT women's champion Shayna Baszler, who followed up her performance at Saturday's TakeOver: WarGames with a win over Becky Lynch and Bayley at Survivor Series?
Find out with this collection of rumors and reports, as well as WWE's latest attempt to stick it to All Elite Wrestling.
Management Impressed with Keith Lee and Matt Riddle
Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co reported: "[Vince] McMahon is a fan of Keith Lee and Matt Riddle. He may have others who he likes but he was overheard by a source praising Lee and feels like he could be a powerhouse heel whenever he gets called up to Raw or SmackDown."
He added: "Lee is someone who is liked by everyone in the locker room and he has a bigger chance than most of the NXT roster to succeed because of his size. It doesn't hurt that people on Creative like him, so he has a lot of people behind him."
Lee was a breakout star of the Survivor Series weekend, thanks in large part to his performance in the three-brand elimination tag match at the pay-per-view on Sunday. In that bout, he was the final competitor representing Team NXT, pinning Seth Rollins and nearly defeating Roman Reigns.
The big man is an extraordinary athlete who does things men of his size typically cannot. His work has been strong, and despite inconsistent booking early in his NXT run, he has remained over with fans who appreciate what he can do between the ropes.
As long as he can build on his momentum, Lee should be a major star for the company before long.
Vince McMahon Furious at Seth Rollins
According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Vince McMahon was "furious" at Seth Rollins for mentioning CM Punk during Raw's opening promo.
The Architect did so in response to chants of the Chicago native's name. He has also been very vocal on social media regarding Punk, seemingly going out of his way to drum up interest in a match between the two.
McMahon's anger stems from Rollins teasing a match that is not currently in the plans.
It is understandable that the head of a major wrestling company that has no deal with Punk would be irritated by the former universal champion essentially going into business for himself and creating buzz about a match that has no real likelihood of happening.
At the same time, it is a great barometer of fan interest and whether the company should be more aggressive in pursuing Punk for a major match against a Superstar it has spent so much time and energy on.
Shayna Baszler Update
Meltzer also reported management wants Shayna Baszler on the main roster but with NXT now on USA Network, "the dynamic has changed greatly."
The Queen of Spades is part of the foundation of NXT. She has become as associated with the brand as anyone and her star power is undeniable. That the company put her over Becky Lynch and Bayley at Survivor Series is indicative of the support she has among higher-ups.
That win also makes her invaluable to the black and gold brand, which is still struggling to find its audience in the Wednesday night wrestling war with AEW.
Still the NXT women's champion and gearing up for a high-profile title defense against Rhea Ripley, she has unfinished business on the brand. Until that wraps up, she will remain a vital part of Triple H's production.
WWE to Dispute AEW's Use of 'Bash at the Beach?'
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select (h/t Cageside Seats) noted WWE is considering an action to block AEW from using "Bash at the Beach."
While Cody owns the trademark to the event, WWE holds the rights to "The Bash" and could argue the old WCW title may be easily confused with its property.
The move feels somewhat petty given Cody's father, the late "American Dream" Dusty Rhodes, coined the "Bash at the Beach" name. At the same time, though, it is in-character for Vince McMahon, who has never met an opportunity to stick it to the competition that he hasn't embraced.