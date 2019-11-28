Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Keith Lee, Bash at the Beach and More

1 of 4

Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co reported: "[Vince] McMahon is a fan of Keith Lee and Matt Riddle. He may have others who he likes but he was overheard by a source praising Lee and feels like he could be a powerhouse heel whenever he gets called up to Raw or SmackDown."

He added: "Lee is someone who is liked by everyone in the locker room and he has a bigger chance than most of the NXT roster to succeed because of his size. It doesn't hurt that people on Creative like him, so he has a lot of people behind him."

Lee was a breakout star of the Survivor Series weekend, thanks in large part to his performance in the three-brand elimination tag match at the pay-per-view on Sunday. In that bout, he was the final competitor representing Team NXT, pinning Seth Rollins and nearly defeating Roman Reigns.

The big man is an extraordinary athlete who does things men of his size typically cannot. His work has been strong, and despite inconsistent booking early in his NXT run, he has remained over with fans who appreciate what he can do between the ropes.

As long as he can build on his momentum, Lee should be a major star for the company before long.