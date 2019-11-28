Erling Haaland: Red Bull Salzburg Can Beat 'World's Best Team' Liverpool

LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/Getty Images

Erling Haaland believes Liverpool are "the world's best team" at the moment but thinks his Red Bull Salzburg side can get the better of them.

A 4-1 win for Salzburg in Genk on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League means the Austrian outfit can still qualify for the knockout stages of the competition. They face the Reds in their final group game on December 10, in which a 1-0 win would be good enough for them to progress.

Haaland came off the bench to score in the triumph over Genk, and after the game he told the UEFA website (h/t Dejan Kalinic of Goal) they can beat the European champions.

"They are the world's best team," said the 19-year-old. "But we know we are good at home and if we are at our top level, we have a chance."

Salzburg continued their fine run in the Champions League with another exciting attacking display in Belgium, keeping their qualification hopes alive in the process:

Haaland also enhanced his growing reputation with a goal off the bench. That finish means he's now netted in all five of Salzburg's Champions League games this season, with eight goals in total in the competition.

It means the Norwegian becomes the first-ever teenager to net in five consecutive fixtures in the Champions League.

Per ESPN FC, the striker joined some elite company in netting for the fifth European game in succession:

Afterwards, Haaland told Sky Sport Austria (h/t Kalinic) that he's not fussed about individual landmarks.

"It's a nice record to have, but I don't really care so much about the records," said the striker. "I just care about my team."

While Haaland is still in the early stages of his career, it's easy to see why so many are so excited about his potential.

Already he's showcased incredible instincts in front of goal. There have also been signs of development in other aspects of his game, too, most notably his link play in the final third. He has seven assists in all competitions this season.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Manchester United are interested in the forward:

Given Liverpool's quality, Salzburg will be big outsiders to win in their final group clash. The Austrians acquitted themselves well at Anfield in the previous meeting between the sides, which they lost 4-3.

However, with Haaland in red-hot form and what promises to be a lively crowd behind the Salzburg players at the Red Bull Arena, you wouldn't bet against the Austrians springing a surprise.