Jericho vs. Moxley Mega Feud Is Coming, MJF Takes Another Step, More AEW Fallout

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

A Thanksgiving episode of Dynamite always seemed destined to be a hit for All Elite Wrestling.

And by and large, it was, with Chris Jericho getting some mic time and a main event. Sandwiched between those bookends were plenty of fun developments, including notables in action, a debut, a big step forward for MJF and an ending that foreshadowed something everyone wants...Jon Moxley vs. Jericho.

All in good time, of course. The November 27 broadcast had its ups and downs, but as far as fun holiday shows that also progress important long-term items go, this was done quite well in the historic Sears Centre Arena in Chicago.