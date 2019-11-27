Video: The Butcher and The Blade Attack Cody with Allie in AEW Dynamite Debut

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 28, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 04: Cody Rhodes makes a surprise appearance during the All Elite Wrestling panel during 2019 New York Comic Con at Jacob Javits Center on October 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for WarnerMedia Company)
Noam Galai/Getty Images

The Butcher and The Blade made their AEW debut Wednesday by attacking Cody on Dynamite.

Cody had just returned to the ring following his brutal match against Chris Jericho at AEW: Full Gear, which ended with former friend MJF turning on the promotion's executive vice president.

Cody called out MJF, but his return only brought more pain from other sources. The Blade emerged from beneath the ring, ripped off his mask, spit a mysterious liquid and charged at a startled Cody, who soon felt the wrath of The Butcher. Allie, who signed with AEW earlier this year, then joined the duo in the ring.

WrestlingINC.com gave some context for AEW's new arrivals:

The tag team duo has made waves on the indie scene, with Jamie Greer of Last Word on Wrestling writing the following on Aug. 24.

"This year has proven to be The Butcher & The Blade's biggest year yet, as the duo continues to impress, with solid matches against the likes of LAX, Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus, Violence is Forever, Bear Country, and even the legendary Rock N' Roll Express, en route to becoming regulars with Beyond Wrestling on the first season of Uncharted Territory. They also recently made their PROGRESS Wrestling debut, facing Aussie Open and The Dark Order in an absolute classic, and recently got the thumbs up from AEW VP Cody Rhodes on Social Media."

Cody must have really liked what he saw, although he probably didn't enjoy the surprise attack in what's been a rough few weeks for him.

But the biggest question is why The Butcher and The Blade attacked Cody, who has now added another pair of surprise enemies to his list.

