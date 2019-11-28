Anthony Davis' Dominance Powers Lakers Past Pelicans in Return to New Orleans

Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers won their ninth straight game and 15th in 16 tries thanks to a 114-110 road victory over the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday.

The matchup marked the first time the two teams have met since a blockbuster trade sent six-time All-Star Anthony Davis to L.A. following seven seasons in New Orleans.

Davis was simply exceptional in his return, dropping 41 points on 15-of-30 shooting and collecting nine rebounds.

His most important play came on the defensive end, though. New Orleans inbounded the ball down 112-110 with 5.3 seconds left, but Davis intercepted Pels guard Jrue Holiday's pass and was immediately fouled. The big man then knocked down two free throws to seal the win.

A Kyle Kuzma three-pointer proved to be the biggest shot of the night, giving L.A. a 111-109 edge with 1:07 left.

Pels guard Josh Hart hit a free throw to cut the lead to 111-110, and New Orleans had a chance to take the lead down the stretch before the failed inbounds pass.

However, a JJ Redick baseline jumper with six seconds left was off. Davis hit one free throw on the other end, leading to the final sequence.

LeBron James scored 15 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and surpassed 33,000 for his career. He's currently fourth on the all-time scoring list.

The Pels played without point Lonzo Ball (stomach virus) and center Derrick Favors (personal reasons).

The 16-2 Lakers still own the NBA's best record. The 6-12 Pels lost their third straight.

Notable Performances

Lakers F/C Anthony Davis: 41 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals

Lakers G/F LeBron James: 29 points, 11 assists, 5 rebounds

Lakers F Kyle Kuzma: 16 points

Pelicans G Jrue Holiday: 29 points, 12 assists, 6 rebounds, 3 steals

Pelicans F Brandon Ingram: 23 points, 10 rebounds

Pelicans G JJ Redick: 18 points

What's Next?

Both teams will play on Friday.

The Pelicans will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET in Chesapeake Energy Arena. The Lakers will return home to host the Washington Wizards at 10:30 p.m. in Staples Center.

