Cowboys' Jerry Jones on Dak Prescott: I Don't Get Hand Cramps Writing Checks

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 27, 2019

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is focusing his attention on winning football games rather than the status of Dak Prescott's contract. 

Appearing on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Jones made it sound like he won't have a problem paying his star quarterback when the time comes, but the immediate issue for him right now is his team's overall performance:

The Cowboys and Prescott were in contract negotiations throughout the offseason and at the start of the regular season, but the two sides couldn't agree to a new deal. 

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported in September that one possible reason for the stalled contract talks is because Prescott may be looking to secure a shorter deal, in the four-year range, which would allow him to potentially negotiate for another lucrative contract while still in his prime. 

Prescott is making $2.025 million in 2019, the final year of his rookie contract. Even if the Cowboys can't work out a new deal with the 26-year-old, they have the ability to use the franchise tag to ensure he doesn't become a free agent. 

Rapoport reported earlier this month that Prescott is "headed toward the franchise tag this offseason" with no current talks happening with the Cowboys. 

Prescott has put himself in prime position to secure a massive pay raise on his next deal. The two-time Pro Bowler leads the NFL with 3,433 passing yards and is tied for fourth with 21 passing touchdowns through 11 games in 2019.

Dallas enters Week 13 leading the NFC East, but its 6-5 record is worst among the eight division leaders. The team is 0-4 against teams that currently have winning records this season and will host the 8-3 Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving. 

