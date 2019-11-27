Listen: Bears' Akiem Hicks Hangs Up on Radio Host After Joke About Arm Injury

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks took exception to a joke made during a radio interview that prompted him to end the call early.

Appearing on ESPN 1000's Waddle and Silvy, Hicks was set off when host Tom Waddle attempted to make a joke about his elbow injury:

Following the abrupt end to his interview, Hicks wrote on Twitter he shouldn't have lost his cool, but didn't appreciate the attempted joke:

Hicks has been on injured reserve since Oct. 15 after he hurt his elbow in the first quarter of Chicago's Week 5 loss to the Oakland Raiders. The 30-year-old has been a crucial member of Chicago's defense with a combined 16 sacks from 2017-18.

Expectations were high for the Bears in 2019 coming off an NFC North title last year. They have been a disappointment with a 5-6 record and are currently three games behind the Minnesota Vikings for a playoff spot.





