Listen: Bears' Akiem Hicks Hangs Up on Radio Host After Joke About Arm Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 27, 2019

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (96) lines up against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Chicago. Green Bay won the game 10-3. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks took exception to a joke made during a radio interview that prompted him to end the call early.

Appearing on ESPN 1000's Waddle and Silvy, Hicks was set off when host Tom Waddle attempted to make a joke about his elbow injury:

Following the abrupt end to his interview, Hicks wrote on Twitter he shouldn't have lost his cool, but didn't appreciate the attempted joke:

Hicks has been on injured reserve since Oct. 15 after he hurt his elbow in the first quarter of Chicago's Week 5 loss to the Oakland Raiders. The 30-year-old has been a crucial member of Chicago's defense with a combined 16 sacks from 2017-18. 

Expectations were high for the Bears in 2019 coming off an NFC North title last year. They have been a disappointment with a 5-6 record and are currently three games behind the Minnesota Vikings for a playoff spot.



