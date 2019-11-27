Heat's Kendrick Nunn: 'I Definitely Feel Like I'm the Rookie of the Year'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 27, 2019

Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn (25) brings the ball down the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Miami. The Heat won 117-100. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Miami Heat rookie Kendrick Nunn has been one of the pleasant surprises of the season, averaging 16.9 points, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 29.4 minutes per game, shooting 48.9 percent from three and 40.7 percent from three. 

The Heat have trusted him enough to start him in all 16 of their games this season, and Nunn believes he deserves to be considered the front-runner for Rookie of the Year, as he told Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic:

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

