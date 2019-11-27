Heat's Kendrick Nunn: 'I Definitely Feel Like I'm the Rookie of the Year'

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Miami Heat rookie Kendrick Nunn has been one of the pleasant surprises of the season, averaging 16.9 points, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 29.4 minutes per game, shooting 48.9 percent from three and 40.7 percent from three.

The Heat have trusted him enough to start him in all 16 of their games this season, and Nunn believes he deserves to be considered the front-runner for Rookie of the Year, as he told Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.