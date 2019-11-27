Champions League Results 2019: Wednesday Scores, Latest Tables, Qualified Teams

Joan Monfort/Associated Press

Barcelona marched into the 2019 UEFA Champions League knockouts after a convincing 3-1 home win over Borussia Dortmund.

Holders Liverpool drew 1-1 against Napoli at Anfield, and both sides will have to wait until the final group match to secure progression.

Ajax hold the top spot in Group H after a 2-0 victory at Lille, with Valencia and Chelsea sharing a 2-2 draw.

Inter Milan's qualification hopes remain alive after a 3-1 away win at Slavia Prague.

Red Bull Leipzig confirmed a place in the knockouts with two late goals after a 2-2 draw against Benfica.

Wednesday's Results

Standings (Goal Difference and Points)

Group E



1. Liverpool: +3, 10

2. Napoli: +3, 9

3. Red Bull Salzburg: +5, 7

4. Genk: -11, 1

Group F

1. Barca: +4, 11

2. Inter: +2, 7

3. Dortmund: -1, 7

4. Slavia Prague: -5, 2

Group G

1. RB Leipzig: +2, 10

2. Zenit St. Petersburg: +1, 7

3. Lyon: +1, 7

4. Benfica: -4, 4

Group H

1. Ajax: +7, 10

2. Valencia: +1, 8

3. Chelsea: +1, 8

4. Lille: -9, 1

All teams have played five of six matches. Visit WhoScored.com to see the full standings.

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barca took no prisoners in the first half against Dortmund, and the German side barely made it to half-time before conceding the points.

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi were in top form, and the pair dovetailed as they pummelled their opponents.

Suarez broke the deadlock on 29 minutes after finishing off Messi's pass. It was then Suarez's turn to set up Messi for the second just four minutes later.

Barca controlled the contest after half-time, and Antoine Griezmann completed the home team's scoring after 67 minutes, feeding off Messi's perfect assist.

Jadon Sancho came off the bench to fire a consolation for the away side, and BVB were comprehensively beaten on their travels.

The Spanish champions advance, leaving BVB and Inter to fight for second in the group. The Italian giants ran out 3-1 victors in Prague after two late goals maintained their chances of a knockout berth.

Lautaro Martinez's 19th-minute goal gave Antonio Conte's side the advantage, but Tomas Soucek's penalty levelled the score after 37 minutes.

The score remained level until the final stages when Romelu Lukaku's 81st-minute effort was quickly followed Martinez's double.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool and Napoli will have to wait until the last match in order to secure their advancement.

The pair drew 1-1 on Merseyside, with the Naples team grabbing the opener from Dries Mertens after 21 minutes.

Kalidou Koulibaly cleared Roberto Firmino's effort off the line in the second half before Dejan Lovren's 65th-minute header gave the European champions a share of the points.

Liverpool must now get a result in their final game against Red Bull Salzburg on Dec. 10.

Two injury-time goals gave Leipzig a ticket into the next round after a 2-2 home draw against Benfica.

Pizzi gave the Portuguese giants the breakthrough after 20 minutes, and Carlos Vinicius doubled the score shortly before the hour mark.

Benfica's Ruben Dias fouled Patrik Schick for a last-minute penalty for the hosts, allowing Emil Forsberg to make it 2-1 heading into stoppage time.

The Swede struck again in the sixth minute of injury time to earn a historic point that sends the Germans into the next phase.

Valencia and Chelsea were involved in a thriller at the Mestalla Stadium, with both teams favouring attack over defence.

Carlos Soler gave the Spanish the lead five minutes before the interval, but Mateo Kovacic made it 1-1 just seconds later.

Christian Pulisic's goal gave the west Londoners the advantage after 50 minutes. However, Valencia earned an 82nd-minute equaliser through Daniel Wass after Kepa Arrizabalaga saved Daniel Parejo's penalty on 64 minutes.