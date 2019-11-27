Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Selfie Was an 'Honest Mistake ... Won't Happen Again'

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Washington Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins apologized Wednesday for missing the final snap of the team's 19-16 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday because he was taking a picture with fans.

"It was an honest mistake, and it won't happen again," Haskins told reporters when asked about the selfie.

Redskins interim head coach Bill Callahan said Monday he considers the situation a learning experience and confirmed the quarterback won't face team discipline for the incident:

"It was disappointing. I think it's an experience he'll learn from as he matures and understands it's a 60-minute game. It's never over until it's over.

"I think he was caught up in the emotion of the game itself. A youthful exuberance. I think it got away from him a little bit. But, I think he's fully aware that professionally, his mind should be on the game throughout the 60 minutes."

Haskins led Washington on a scoring drive inside the final minute of the fourth quarter as Dustin Hopkins kicked a 39-yard field goal with 16 seconds left to break a 16-16 tie.

The Redskins defense sealed the win with a Fabian Moreau interception of Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel, but the team still needed to kneel once to run out the clock.

Haskins couldn't be found, so backup Case Keenum stepped in to finish the contest.

It marked the first official win of the rookie's career. He's compiled a 1-2 record across three starts while appearing in a total of five games.

Haskins continued to struggle statistically, however, as he completed just 13 of his 29 throws for 156 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. He added 28 rushing yards on three attempts.

The Redskins will hope to see gradual progress from the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft during the final month of the regular season, and the selfie mistake is just part of the process.