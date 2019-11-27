Lucas Moura Says He's Happy Jose Mourinho Likes Him After Tottenham Revival

Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Lucas Moura is happy to be liked by new Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho, who has reassigned the Brazilian to his favoured right wing position en route to a 100 percent start in the job.

Moura, 27, has started in both of Tottenham's two wins under Mourinho—against West Ham United and Olympiacos—and had one direct goal involvement in each.

The Special One has earned some early respect in the Spurs' hot seat as a result, not least because his maligned "park the bus" tactic appears to have been replaced by a much more entertaining brand of football.

Moura spoke to reporters after Spurs beat Olympiacos 4-2 on Tuesday to secure their place in the UEFA Champions League round of 16, saying he's happy the coach likes him. He added it's "very important" he has the confidence of Mourinho, a man whom he described as "a winner, a champion."

His last manager, Mauricio Pochettino, grew accustomed to using the forward in more central roles, but Moura continued to say he hopes he'll flourish in a more familiar role under Mourinho:

"Every player wants to play, it doesn't matter the position. But everyone knows I am not a No. 9, it is not my best position.

"When Pochettino put me there I always gave my best because for me the most important thing is the team but each coach has one opinion, a different mind.

"Now I feel very good in this position (as a wide player). I always played in this position, I feel good and I am happy."

Moura scored a crucial goal in Saturday's 3-2 victory away to West Ham, and his reaction on Twitter perhaps signified some joy at the prospect of a fresh start:

The South American also said he came close to working with Mourinho when he was at the Real Madrid helm in 2013, opting to join Paris Saint-Germain from Sao Paulo instead of Los Blancos:

"Yeah it is true when I was at Sao Paulo I had a conversation with him, not me but my agent and parents.

"In the last moment PSG went in and I decided to go to Paris.

"I have never worked with him. I am knowing him now but in the beginning it is very, very good, everyone is happy, everyone is optimistic and step-by-step we are knowing him and putting his philosophy."

Despite his preference for the wide areas, Moura made a positive enough start as a false nine, scoring and assisting in Spurs' first two games of the season against Manchester City and Aston Villa, respectively.

He started on the right flank twice more across Tottenham's next 10 league games under Pochettino, but it wasn't until his display against the Hammers that he nailed his next direct goal involvement.

Statman Dave hailed that appearance—featuring just his third goal of the campaign—as evidence of a rebirth:

Dele Alli has also been a focus among players who stand to benefit from Mourinho's arrival, with the England international having grown stale under Pochettino's tutelage.

Moura is targeting a third straight start under Mourinho when Tottenham host Bournemouth in their Premier League return on Saturday.