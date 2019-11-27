Real Madrid, Man United Target Bruno Fernandes Signs New Sporting CP Contract

Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes has signed a new contract in a move that could discourage past admirers Real Madrid and Manchester United from reviving interest in the player.

Both Real and United were heavily linked with the Portugal international during the summer transfer window, but the new deal suggests Fernandes is content to remain in Lisbon for the time being.

ESPN FC's Adriana Garcia cited reports in Portugal, which said Fernandes will become Sporting's highest earner on a salary of €4 million (£3.4 million) per year, which is equal to around €80,000 (£65,000) per week:

It appears a wage increase may be the only change made to Fernandes' terms, however. His contract is still due to expire in 2023 and has a release clause worth €100 million (£85.4 million), identical to the five-year deal he signed in July 2018.

A statement published via Sporting's website included quotes from Fernandes, who said:

"For me this an honour and a reward for my work. It means I'm doing things well.

"I'm trying to do the best for me and for the club. I'm very happy to represent this club on and off the pitch.

"For me it will always be a privilege to wear the Sporting jersey. The fan can expect more, and better. I promise to show the same dedication and commitment to bring more glorious moments like the one we had last season."

Fernandes, 25, has maintained a prolific output after a summer rife with speculation regarding his future, scoring nine goals and recording six assists in 17 games across all competitions.

Half of the playmaker's assist tally for the campaign came in a single match against Portimonense in August, when he was involved in each of Sporting's goals in a 3-1 victory, via Premier Sports:

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has reincorporated the likes of James Rodriguez, Isco and Gareth Bale into his plans after each of those players faced uncertain futures in Madrid earlier this year.

United perhaps looked most likely to sign Fernandes this past summer, but Swansea City winger Daniel James ended up being the club's only attacking arrival. The Red Devils instead spent a combined £125 million to sign defenders Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Leicester City and Crystal Palace, respectively.

Many fans at Old Trafford may like to see their side revive their interest in the Sporting star, who has demonstrated a superb balance between finishing and creating goals:

The player is sure to be happier with a boost in earnings if he is to remain at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, but Fernandes still isn't outside the clutches of Europe's big spenders should they register solid interest.