Kylian Mbappe '100% Staying' at PSG, Contract Talks Under Way, Says Leonardo

Paris Saint-Germain director Leonardo has said there is no chance Kylian Mbappe will leave for Real Madrid, and Les Parisiens are working on a new contract for their star forward.

Per Goal, Real manager Zinedine Zidane openly courted his compatriot ahead of Tuesday's 2-2 draw between the two clubs. Leonardo was asked about Zidane's admission he's "in love" with Mbappe after the match, and feigned ignorance: "Did he say that? I hadn't seen anything. The only thing I know is that Mbappe is 100 per cent staying here. The rest is by the by. We are moving slowly [on a new contract], but we are going forward."

Mbappe scored in the 2-2 draw in the UEFA Champions League, starting PSG's comeback. Real had taken a two-goal lead through Karim Benzema, but the 20-year-old and Pablo Sarabia secured a point for their team and guaranteed top sot in the group.

Per Marca's Pablo Polo, Zidane has repeatedly talked about Mbappe, fuelling rumours the France international could make the switch to the Bernabeu. Earlier this month, he stated Mbappe has said a transfer to Los Blancos would be his dream move:

Per Football Espana, AS Monaco president Vadim Vasilyev recently revealed Mbappe told him he dreamed of moving to Madrid.

The persistent comments from Zidane have not gone down well in Paris. Per FourFourTwo, Leonardo has previously said it's "irritating" and "annoying."

Mbappe is enjoying yet another fine season for PSG, scoring five goals in eight Ligue 1 matches.

In a little over two seasons at PSG, the speedster has put up gaudy numbers:

Such tremendous production was always likely to lead to transfer speculation, especially after the player himself hinted at an exit at the end of last season. Per French Football writer Matt Spiro, the youngster called it the "first or maybe second turning point" of his career.

Former UEFA President Michel Platini suggested Juventus should move for him in a recent interview with Tuttosport (h/t Goal's Chris Burton), but no club has been linked to Mbappe more than Real.

Los Blancos could be in the market for an ace scorer in the near future, with Benzema turning 32 in December. Star prospect Rodrygo has flashed tremendous upside, and a combination of him, Eden Hazard and Mbappe could be lethal.