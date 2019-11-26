Stephen F. Austin Upsets Cassius Stanley, No. 1 Duke on OT Buzzer-Beater

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks pulled off an 85-83 overtime upset over the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday night.

Stephen F. Austin clinched the victory in exhilarating fashion when junior forward Gavin Kensmil stole the ball and got off a pass to senior forward Nathan Bain, who raced down the court to lay it in at the buzzer:

Bain was emotional afterward:

Duke had won 150 consecutive nonconference home games, last losing to St. John's in 2000.

The Blue Devils led by as many as 15 in the first half but spent the final 10 minutes of regulation and overtime going back and forth with the Lumberjacks.

The unranked Lumberjacks improved to 5-1, while Duke dropped to 6-1.

Duke made several costly mistakes, including turning the ball over on its first three possessions of overtime. The Blue Devils committed 22 turnovers in the contest compared to 14 by the Lumberjacks.

Stephen F. Austin overcame foul trouble—four players, including starters Bain, Kensmil and John Comeaux, had four fouls—late in the second half and into overtime. The Blue Devils exploited it at times in the paint, but the Lumberjacks dominated Duke down low overall:

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski did not hold back in assessing his team's performance after the loss:

Stephen F. Austin senior guard Kevon Harris was the game's leading scorer with 26 points, while freshman center Vernon Carey Jr. led Duke with 20 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks. Fellow freshman Cassius Stanley contributed 15 points and four blocks, and sophomore guard Tre Jones had his first career double-double with 17 points and 12 assists.

Ultimately, the group's inexperience caught up to it in the season's early going. As a result, according to ESPN, Duke lost to a non-major-conference opponent while ranked No. 1 in the AP poll for the first time in program history.

The Blue Devils will have to regroup quickly, as they host the 4-3 Winthrop Eagles on Friday before clashing with No. 3 Michigan State on the road Dec. 3.