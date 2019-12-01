7 Trades Raw and SmackDown Must Make 2 Months After WWE Draft

0 of 7

WWE has messed with the rosters of Raw, SmackDown and NXT more this year than ever before and yet, there are still issues that could use fixing.

At first, several NXT Superstars were brought up to the main roster after Survivor Series 2018. Then, the two-night Superstar Shake-up was dragged out to several weeks and tossed aside with the Wild Card rule.

Most recently, the WWE Draft was supposed to set everything in stone, but a few weeks later, all the rosters were crossing over with the fight for brand supremacy at Survivor Series.

But even after all that, some Superstars still struggle and the rosters remain unbalanced.

Here are some trades WWE should consider making in order to remedy those problems.