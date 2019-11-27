Coach K Says Stephen F. Austin 'Outplayed' Duke in Upset Win

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Stephen F. Austin pulled off one of the most memorable upsets in recent college basketball history Tuesday by defeating the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils 85-83 in overtime thanks to a Nathan Bain layup with no time left:

After the home loss, Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski gave credit where it was due:

"We played young," Coach K added. "You gotta get old. You get old by experience, and I can't teach them to be 22. They're 18, a lot of them."

The Lumberjacks were 85-1 moneyline underdogs. Duke was also favored by 27.5 points, and ESPN Stats & Info noted that made Stephen F. Austin's win the largest upset per point spread in the last 15 seasons.

Duke's 150-game win streak against nonconference opponents at home, which had stretched since 2000, also came to an end.

Stephen F. Austin is no stranger to pulling off big upsets, and Duke isn't the only No. 1 team to lose to a heavy underdog this season.

The Lumberjacks have won two NCAA tournament games, as a No. 12 seed in 2014 and as a No. 14 seed in 2016. The latter victory was most impressive, as Stephen F. Austin took down No. 3 West Virginia 70-56. That team almost made the Sweet 16 but fell to No. 6 Notre Dame 76-75 in the next round.

As for the Blue Devils, they now join Kentucky as two teams to lose at home to unranked opponents this year. The No. 1 Wildcats did the same against Evansville on Nov. 12 by a 67-64 score.

Stephen F. Austin and Duke took center stage Tuesday, though, and that's largely because the Lumberjacks caused 22 turnovers. That defensive effort helped the Lumberjacks overcome a 2-of-10 night from the three-point line, although Kevon Harris did an excellent job pacing Stephen F. Austin's offense with 26 points.

The Lumberjacks have a ton of experience, with their top eight court-time leaders on Tuesday all juniors or seniors. On the other end, the young Blue Devils started four freshmen and a sophomore, and the experience differential may have been a factor.

Stephen F. Austin will now visit Arkansas State on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET. Duke will host Winthrop on Friday at 7 p.m.