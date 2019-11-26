Potential Top Pick Anthony Edwards Drops 37 in Georgia's Loss to Michigan State

Marco Garcia/Associated Press

The No. 3 Michigan State Spartans topped the Georgia Bulldogs 93-85 in their Maui Invitational matchup Tuesday afternoon, but Georgia's margin of defeat would have been much larger if not for freshman guard Anthony Edwards.

Edwards scored a game-high 37 points in the Bulldogs' loss on 11-of-26 shooting from the field, including 7-of-16 from three-point range. The Bulldogs were trailing 61-33 with 16:26 remaining in the second half when Edwards poured in 26 points to cut Michigan State's lead to 80-76 with 3:50 to go.

The Spartans were able to pull away again and secure the victory, but they did not pull the spotlight off of Edwards:

Edwards posted six rebounds, two assists, four steals and three blocks in addition to his career-high 37 points.

