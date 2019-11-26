Vince McMahon Reportedly 'Furious' at Seth Rollins, Lana Re-Signs, WWE Starrcade

Brian Ach/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

McMahon Reportedly Mad at Rollins Over Punk Mention

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly didn't take kindly to Seth Rollins acknowledging CM Punk chants from the crowd in Chicago during Monday's episode of Raw.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Daniel Yanofsky), McMahon was "furious" that Rollins mentioned Punk since WWE has no deal in place with Punk and can't deliver a Rollins vs. Punk match presently.

While Rollins was starting his town hall meeting to discuss Raw's shortcomings at Survivor Series, the fans began to chant for Punk. In response, Rollins said: "I tried to get [Punk] here, I'm sorry. He didn't wanna show up. He wants to sit behind a desk in Los Angeles and talk about a change that he's too afraid to make himself."

Since Punk made a surprise appearance on FS1's WWE Backstage two weeks ago, Rollins has attempted to get his attention. Rollins first called for Punk to fight him:

When Punk declined and said on WWE Backstage that Rollins should delete his Twitter account, Rollins doubled down:

Punk has said on multiple occasions that his deal for WWE Backstage is through Fox and not WWE, which means there are seemingly no plans in place for him to return to in-ring competition for the first time since 2014 as of now.

If Punk does return, Rollins would be a logical opponent, especially since Rollins appears to be in the process of turning heel if he hasn't completely turned already.

Rollins ran down the entire Raw roster for their performance at Survivor Series and then fought Kevin Owens to a DQ finish in the main event when AOP attacked. AOP left Rollins unscathed, and Rollins closed the show by hitting Owens with a stomp.

The crowd reaction has been hugely negative for Rollins lately, and if Punk ever does decide to come back to WWE, Rollins would generate the desired amount of heat as his opponent.

Lana Reportedly Re-Signs with WWE

Lana reportedly signed a new, five-year contract with WWE on Tuesday, according to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet.

Satin added that Lana's real-life husband and on-screen rival, Rusev, has yet to sign a new deal and is still in contract talks with WWE.

As part of Lana's contract, she will reportedly be permitted to take time off to pursue other projects, including acting jobs.

The 34-year-old Lana has been under contract with WWE since 2013. She began as Rusev's manager in NXT, and they were later called up to the main roster together. Lana eventually became an in-ring performer as well beginning in 2016, although she has only wrestled twice in 2019.

Currently, Lana is involved in a storyline with Rusev and Bobby Lashley. As part of the angle, Lana left Rusev for Lashley, filed a restraining order against Rusev and also filed for divorce.

On Monday, Rusev interrupted a match between Lashley and Titus O'Neil before getting arrested for violating the terms of his restraining order.

While the storyline has been widely panned by critics, it has been a key part of Raw for the past few months and has also garnered a lot of viewership on YouTube.

Lana re-signing suggests she is happy with how the angle has played out, and if Rusev is negotiating with WWE as Satin reports, he may be pleased with it as well.

WWE Announces Matches for Starrcade Event

WWE announced two matches on Tuesday for Sunday's Starrcade event in Duluth, Georgia.

The Kabuki Warriors will defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in a Fatal 4-Way against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Bayley, and Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss. Also, the rivalry between Rusev and Lashley will reach new heights in a Last Man Standing match.

Starrcade is technically a live event, but it will stream live on WWE Network on Sunday beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

WWE has made Starrcade a WWE Network event over the past few years, and although it generally hasn't had much of an impact on the storylines or featured any title changes, it has created some memorable moments.

The Fatal 4-Way women's tag team match has a chance to be one of the best matches in recent memory, as many of the most successful women in WWE history are part of the match.

Also, while the Rusev vs. Lashley feud has been criticized often, both men are remarkable athletes and could do something special in the hardcore environment.

More matches are likely to be announced this week, but the early indication is that Starrcade should be a strong show worth watching on the Network.

