Report: JuJu Smith-Schuster to Return from Injury for Steelers vs. Bills Week 15

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will reportedly return from a knee injury for the team's Week 15 matchup with the Buffalo Bills after missing the last three games, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Smith-Schuster had seven touchdowns as a rookie after the Steelers selected him in the second round of the 2017 draft. His breakout 2018 featured 111 receptions for 1,426 yards and seven scores.

He's recorded just 38 catches for 524 yards and three TDs in 10 appearances in 2019.

The 23-year-old USC product missed just one game across his first two seasons because of injury, a one-game absence because of a hamstring issue in 2017. His other absence that year came via suspension. His extended stretch of durability ended this season with a combination of a knee injury and concussion.

All told, injuries have decimated the Steelers offense, highlighted by the loss of longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger after just two games and running back James Conner later in the season.

However, head coach Mike Tomlin has rallied the team after benching quarterback Mason Rudolph for Devlin Hodges. The 8-5 Steelers have won all three games without Smith-Schuster as they eye a playoff spot.