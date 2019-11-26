Report: Raheem Sterling, Manchester City Discussing New Long-Term Contract

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling is reportedly in talks to his extend his contract at the Etihad Stadium, which would make him the highest earner at the club.

Sky Sports News reported that City Director of Football Txiki Begiristain and Chief Operating Officer Omar Berrada held "positive" initial negotiations with Sterling's representatives on Monday.

The forward's current £275,000-per-week deal was signed in November 2018 and isn't scheduled to expire until June 2023, but it's suggested City's new offer would raise his wages to more than £350,000 per week.

That's the salary City's current top earner, Kevin De Bruyne, takes home after he agreed an extension until 2023 in January 2018.

The Citizens are said to be relaxed over negotiations considering Sterling has more than three years remaining on his current terms, but it's possible his form has encouraged the club to lock him down.

Sky Sports News referred to recent reports that Real Madrid—perhaps one of the few teams that could tempt Sterling and realistically fund a deal—were showing an interest.

Sterling, 24, has grown into his talismanic role at the Etihad and often plays a crucial part for City, such as when he scored twice in a 6-0 thrashing of Chelsea in February:

The speedster is the top scorer in all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side this term, having netted 14 times in 18 appearances. Together with his five assists, Sterling is averaging a little more than one direct goal involvement per game for City.

That form has translated to the international stage, too. Sterling recently demonstrated his senior status in the England team when he calmly set up Marcus Rashford for a nerve-settling strike during a recent 4-0 win over Kosovo:

One of only three English regulars in the City XI—Kyle Walker and John Stones also feature prominently—it's no surprise the club is particularly keen to tie down a homegrown player as important as Sterling.

It's not just on the field where Sterling—who turns 25 in December—has an impact. His work campaigning for equality and racism awareness is well-known, and the player recently earned a BBC Sports Personality of the Year nomination:

Guardiola has a contract with City until 2021, but Sterling's future with the club isn't said to depend on whether the Catalan coach extends his stay at the Etihad.