Report: Neymar Won't Start for PSG vs. Real Madrid in Champions League

Neymar will reportedly be left out of Paris Saint-Germain's starting lineup against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

According to ESPN FC's Julien Laurens, manager Thomas Tuchel will select a front three of Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi for the UEFA Champions League clash, with Neymar and Edinson Cavani on the bench.

The German coach has reportedly not told his squad of his team selection, which he'll do shortly before they leave the team hotel for the Santiago Bernabeu.

Tuchel was asked in his press conference ahead of the match who was more important to the club out of Neymar and Mbappe.

He would not be drawn into giving an answer, per ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson:

Although the coach did not say, it is virtually impossible to drop Mbappe—who has nine goals and four assists to his name this season—when he's fit given how important he is to the team.

Neymar would also be an almost guaranteed starter if he was fully fit, but he has only just returned from a hamstring injury that kept him out for six matches.

He played for 65 minutes in PSG's 2-0 win over Lille on Friday but struggled to get into the game:

The Brazilian might be the team's biggest star, but given he's still working his way back to fitness it would be hard to justify selecting him from the start on Tuesday.

That is particularly the case given the impressive form of Icardi and Di Maria, who will seemingly start alongside Mbappe in the front three.

The former has 10 goals and one assist in 11 games this season, while Di Maria has nine goals and as many assists in 19 appearances, including a brace against his former side Real when they met in September.

A point against Los Blancos will secure top spot in Group A for the Parisians, and they're more likely to make a positive impact on the match than an unfit Neymar.