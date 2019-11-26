Julian Draxler Discusses Past Juventus, Tottenham Talks, Feels 'at Home' at PSG

Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Julian Draxler has addressed previous speculation regarding transfers to Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur but said he feels "at home" in Paris.

The 26-year-old is back to full fitness following injury and hopes to be involved when PSG travel to Real Madrid on Tuesday, hoping to protect their five-point lead in UEFA Champions League Group A.

Speaking to Goal's Daniel Herzog, Draxler explained that a potential move to Juventus arose in 2015 when he was still at Schalke:

"At that time, a transfer to Juventus was discussed. The problem was that football is also a business, and I do not decide on my own. Transfers also include fees and contractual issues. It must all fit, and that was unfortunately not the case with Juve.

"Back then, I had already told Schalke that I definitely wanted to go. I had practically said goodbye and I knew I had to leave to progress personally. It was important to me in choosing the club that certain conditions were right."

It was also important that Draxler received assurances over playing time with UEFA Euro 2016 on the horizon at the time, mentioning UEFA Champions League participation was also a priority.

Manchester City paid Wolfsburg £55 million to sign Kevin De Bruyne on August 30, 2015, and Draxler moved to the Volkswagen Arena the following day to fill his void in attacking midfield.

The playmaker scored eight times and recorded 10 assists in 45 appearances for the Wolves, who recently shared some of Draxler's best moments from his season-and-a-half at the club:

In regards to this past summer's speculation regarding a possible transfer to Tottenham Hotspur, Draxler said he stayed because he is content at the Parc des Princes:

"Because I was quite satisfied with my playing time in the season before. I have a coach that makes me feel like he wants to have me in this team and appreciates my qualities.

"I feel at home in the club and in the city. Besides, I have a contract until 2021. At some point I have to look where the journey is going. It may well be that I extend at PSG."

Spurs signed midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon for a club-record £55 million, while Giovani Lo Celso agreed a deal on loan from Real Betis late in the summer window:

Draxler spoke positively of his relationship with manager and compatriot Thomas Tuchel, although he said it's "true that sometimes he can be a difficult guy."

He added it's easier to communicate with Tuchel than it was with his predecessor—Unai Emery, now at Arsenal—but injury has restricted the player from having much impact on the field this season.

Back-to-back assists in recent Ligue 1 wins away to Brest (2-1) and at home to Lille (2-0) suggest the former Schalke star is coming back into form.

Draxler has shown sparks of ingenuity from more central positions this season, and he came within inches of scoring his first goal of the season against Lille on Friday, via Goal:

Involvement in each of PSG's last four games and starts in their last two suggest Draxler could become a more integral part of Tuchel's midfield, and he may have been correct to stay in Paris.

PSG face Real at the Santiago Bernabeu Tuesday night, where a draw will be enough to secure a first-place finish in Group A for the guests, and Draxler will hope to keep his assist streak up.