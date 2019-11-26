Jose Mourinho Hails Tottenham's Amazing UCL Run but Says 'History Is Winning'

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has praised the club and predecessor Mauricio Pochettino for reaching last season's UEFA Champions League final, but the new boss added "history is winning."

Mourinho, 56, faces his first European game in charge of Spurs when they host Olympiacos on Tuesday, and three points will be enough to secure at least second in Group B to qualify for the last 16.

Pochettino was sacked fewer than six months after losing 2-0 to Liverpool in the Champions League decider in Madrid.

Mourinho spoke at a press conference and said: "In the case of Spurs last season, just the fact of reaching the final is an amazing achievement, no doubt. To arrive in the final is an incredible achievement…but it's not history. History is winning."

Mourinho's reputation fell following his dismissal as Manchester United boss in December 2018. Though, he left having won two titles, the UEFA Europa League and the Carabao Cup in 2017.

ESPN's Mark Ogden recently appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport and said Mourinho could be the man to deliver titles at Tottenham, while pundit Robbie Savage argued he wasn't an upgrade on Pochettino:

Bayern Munich lead Tottenham by five points in Group B and will secure top spot if they win at Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday.

Mourinho continued to say he will "never be afraid of any Champions League" test Spurs come up against, adding:

"We need to qualify. That is the focus. I always say that. Not even in the last 16 did I used to think about winning the trophy. Only in the quarter-finals can you do that. It is still far, but in the last eight start thinking we have a chance.

"But, as I was saying, give me time to work, give me time to float my ideas with these boys, and I will have no problem at all going to any stadium at all to face any big opponent in Europe or in England.

"We are not going to be afraid of anybody."

Asked further about describing Tottenham's run to the 2018-19 final, he mentioned he "would change 'miracle' to 'very difficult.'"

Former Spurs midfielder Jermaine Jenas appeared on BT Sport Score after Saturday's win at West Ham and said he felt Mourinho could introduce a title-winning mentality at the club:

Mourinho bemoaned Manchester United's lack of investment in March 2018, as part of an infamous "football heritage" press conference. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is generally regarded as running a tight budget when it comes to transfers, and it's uncertain if Mourinho's desires will be met in the long term.

The north Londoners broke their transfer record to sign £55 million Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon in July, while £25 million youngster Ryan Sessegnon has had very little impact since he joined from Fulham, largely due to injury.

Shortly before Mourinho's appointment, Tottenham academy coach Bradley Allen told BBC Radio 5 Live Sport the Argentinian's feats shouldn't be overlooked in north London:

It's important to note the European runner-up finish came in the same season Pochettino became the first Premier League manager to not make a summer signing since the transfer window came into effect.

Mourinho might have been frustrated while at United, but he still spent around £370 million in a little more than three years at Old Trafford.

Many Spurs fans will disagree with their new manager when it comes to remembering their own runner-up finish, but winning major trophies now looks a bigger focus at the club than ever.