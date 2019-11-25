Giannis Erupts for 50 Points as Bucks Outlast Donovan Mitchell, Jazz 122-118

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks won their eighth game in a row, defeating the Utah Jazz 122-118 on Monday night at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (50 points, 14 rebounds) continued his streak of double-doubles to open the 2019-20 campaign.

A Bojan Bogdanovic three-pointer brought the Jazz to within four, and Donovan Mitchell made it a two-point game, 120-118, with 43.8 seconds remaining.

Rather than calling a timeout after Bogdanovic collected an Eric Bledsoe miss with 19.3 seconds left, Jazz head coach Quin Snyder let his team go. Mitchell drove to the basket, but Brook Lopez blocked his attempted layup.

The season series between the two teams winds up as a draw after the Bucks avenged their 103-100 defeat in Utah on Nov. 8.

The matchup pitted two of the top teams in defensive rating against one another. The Jazz were first (101.4) and the Bucks tied for second (102.1) entering the night, per NBA.com.

Utah and Milwaukee shot 50.6 and 44.3 percent, respectively, from the field.

What's Next?

The Bucks welcome the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. The Jazz move to the second leg of their five-game road trip Wednesday when they take on the Indiana Pacers.

