Video: Rey Mysterio Shocks AJ Styles to Win US Championship on WWE Raw

November 26, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 11: WWE wrestler Rey Mysterio speaks at a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was announced that WWE wrestler Braun Strowman will face heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and WWE champion Brock Lesnar will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez at the WWE's Crown Jewel event at Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Rey Mysterio rebounded nicely after failing to capture the WWE Championship at Survivor Series.

One night after losing to Brock Lesnar, Mysterio won a Fatal 4-Way match that granted him the right to wrestle AJ Styles for the United States Championship.  

Styles is used to having a numbers advantage due to Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Randy Orton helped Mysterio even up the odds a bit.

Orton distracted Styles long enough to allow Mysterio to hit 619. That set Orton up for an RKO on The Phenomenal One before Mysterio delivered a Frog Splash as the punctuation mark.

Mysterio may never want to wrestle outside of Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, again. The venue hosted WrestleMania 22 in 2006 when he bested Orton and Kurt Angle to become the world heavyweight champion.

This is the second time he has held the U.S. title.

He beat Samoa Joe at Money in the Bank in May, but a shoulder injury ended his reign after less than a month.

