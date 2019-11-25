Warriors' Stephen Curry, Will Arnett Creating Comedy Series About Ex-NBA Player

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Stephen Curry can't play basketball right now due to a broken hand suffered on Oct. 30, but the Golden State Warriors All-Star point guard is using his free time wisely.

According to Variety's Will Thorne, Curry and actor Will Arnett "are working together on an NBA-related series" titled The Second Half and in development at Fox.

More from Thorne: "The Second Half takes a 'humorous look' at a retired NBA player who moves back home to Charlotte, buys a car wash and struggles to reconnect with his father, daughter, ex-girlfriend and childhood best friend."

Curry's hometown is Charlotte, North Carolina, and attended Davidson College nearby. The 31-year-old two-time MVP has also seen up-close what it's like to be an ex-NBA play as his father, Dell Curry, played in the league from 1986 to 2002.

Curry had already made news in television this month when Variety's Justin Kroll exclusively reported on Nov. 20 that the three-time NBA champion and John Legend were collaborating on "Signing Day," a sports drama described as being "in the vein" of classic Jerry Maguire. The film will be produced by Curry's company Unanimous Media, Legend's Get Lifted Film Co. and Sony Pictures.

While fans wait for the releases of "The Second Half" and "Signing Day," they can get a dose of Curry through ABC minigolf competition series Holey Moley, which was renewed for a second season on Oct. 10.