Vic Fangio on Starting Drew Lock vs. Chargers: 'Everything Is on the Table'

The Denver Broncos' quarterback situation is far from stable, which has opened the door for rookie second-round pick Drew Lock.

"It's possible, yeah," Broncos head coach Vic Fangio told reporters Monday when asked if Lock could be moved from injured reserve to the active roster. "As far as this week goes, all options are on the table. ... We're just going to make a decision in the next couple days."

Fangio added that it's "possible" that Lock could make his NFL debut against the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday.

The consideration to start Lock comes one day after Denver's bleak performance against the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo won 20-3 as the Broncos posted 134 total yards on offense, including just 82 passing yards from quarterback Brandon Allen.

Lock began his rookie campaign on injured reserve due to a thumb injury on his throwing hand suffered in the preseason against the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 19.

At the time, Broncos president of football operations and general manager John Elway commented to Aric DiLalla of the team's official website how they planned to handle their 23-year-old 42nd overall pick:

"My discussion with him today [was] it's not a year off for him. He's going to be able to do everything other than be on the football field. And then he'll be able to work on his own and do some different things too. [I] expect him to continue to work hard and get a good feel with everything and keep learning with the offense, understand what he's doing there and be right in the middle of everything."

On Nov. 21, Fangio told reporters that it was "not vitally important" for Lock to see the field this season. The first-year head coach noted that his mindset had to do with liking what he was seeing from Allen, who took over in Week 9 after regular starting quarterback Joe Flacco was placed on season-ending IR with a neck injury. Allen's abysmal performance against the Bills must have changed Fangio's mind.

This season overall has been a disappointment in Denver. The Broncos are 3-8 and haven't made the playoffs since punctuating their 2015-16 campaign by winning Super Bowl 50. Fangio may prefer to let Lock heal and develop, but his hand has been forced as his seat becomes warmer not even a full season into the job.

Lock played four years at the University of Missouri, tossing for 12,193 yards and 99 touchdowns opposite 39 interceptions on 56.9 percent completion.