Celtics' Kemba Walker Won't Play vs. Suns Because of Knee Injury

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2020

Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker (8) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics announced that point guard Kemba Walker is out for his team's home game against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday with left knee soreness.

Head coach Brad Stevens provided a positive pregame update on Walker's long-term prognosis:

Walker already dealt with concussion-like symptoms and a sprained neck earlier in the season but had been durable entering the 2019-20 campaign. He appeared in at least 79 games in each of his last four seasons as a member of the Charlotte Hornets.

The UConn product signed with Boston as a free agent this past offseason and has responded by averaging 22.1 points, 4.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game behind 44.2 percent shooting from the field and 38.8 percent shooting from deep. He averaged a career-best 25.6 points a night last season.

While Walker is a three-time All-Star who naturally slid into the playmaking point guard role vacated by Kyrie Irving when the latter joined the Brooklyn Nets, Boston does have other pieces to keep the backcourt afloat while its leader is sidelined.

The short-handed Celtics, who are already without Jaylen Brown on Saturday because of a sprained left thumb, could use Marcus Smart in more of a ball-handling role.

Jayson Tatum and Gordon Hayward will remain as go-to options on the wing. The Celtics also have Brad Wanamaker and Javonte Green for depth purposes in the backcourt.

Related

    Report: Blazers Trade for Trevor Ariza

    Portland sends Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver and 2 second round picks to Kings for Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Swanigan

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Blazers Trade for Trevor Ariza

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R Live: Watch Suns vs. Celtics

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    B/R Live: Watch Suns vs. Celtics

    via B/R Live

    How Luka Dominates in the Paint

    Breaking down Doncic's tricks that get him to the rim

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Luka Dominates in the Paint

    Will Gottlieb
    via Bleacher Report

    Should the Clippers Go All-In at the Deadline?

    Having PG and Kawhi isn't enough to take home a title

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Should the Clippers Go All-In at the Deadline?

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report