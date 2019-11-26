Battle 4 Atlantis 2019: Teams, Schedule, Live Stream, Bracket, TV Info

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Four of the top 13 men's college basketball teams will partake in the Battle 4 Atlantis over three days in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Caribbean tournament has emerged as a rival to the Maui Invitational as the premier Thanksgiving week competition, and this year marks the third time four ranked teams have descended upon the Bahamas.

No. 6 North Carolina and No. 8 Gonzaga headline the eight-team field, but neither are involved in the marquee matchup of the opening round.

Wednesday's nightcap features No. 11 Oregon and No. 13 Seton Hall, who both need to win to avoid missing out on the semifinals.

Battle 4 Atlantis Schedule

All Times ET.

Wednesday, November 27



Michigan vs. Iowa State (Noon, ESPN)

No. 6 North Carolina vs. Alabama (2:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2)

No. 8 Gonzaga vs. Southern Miss (7 p.m., ESPNU)

No. 13 Seton Hall vs. No. 11 Oregon (9:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Thursday, November 28

Michigan/Iowa State winner vs. North Carolina/Alabama winner (1:30 p.m.)

Gonzaga/Southern Miss winner vs. Seton Hall/Oregon winner (4 p.m.)

Michigan/Iowa State loser vs. North Carolina/Alabama loser (6:30 p.m.)

Gonzaga/Southern Miss loser vs. Seton Hall/Oregon loser (9 p.m.)

Friday, November 29

Third-place game (11:30 a.m.)

Championship (2 p.m.)

Fifth-place game (7 p.m.)

Seventh-place game (9:30 p.m.)

Games can be live-streamed on WatchESPN and ESPN app.

Preview

The final first-round game is expected to be the best.

Myles Powell-led Seton Hall came close to knocking off Michigan State in its first Top 25 contest, while Oregon bested Memphis in its toughest test to date.

The matchup between Powell and Peyton Pritchard will be one of the best you will see throughout nonconference play.

Sarah Stier/Associated Press

Powell is averaging 22.6 points per game, and he is shooting 42 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from three-point range.

Pritchard averages 19.4 points, 5.6 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game and is a 54 percent field-goal shooter.

The Ducks could create an advantage through three-point shooting. They rank seventh in Division I with a 42.7 percentage from beyond the arc, which is three-hundredths better than any Atlantis entrant.

If Oregon shoots that well in the Bahamas, it might be able to earn a spot in the championship.

But do not count out Powell's ability to win games on his own since he almost did that versus Michigan State.

While the 22-year-old is the most established veteran player, North Carolina's Cole Anthony could be the best overall talent in the field.

The freshman guard started his collegiate career with three straight 20-point performances, and he is coming off a win over Elon in which he earned nine points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

The Tar Heels' defense could be the X-factor, as they lead Division I with 36.3 defensive rebounds and 51.3 rebounds per game.

Holding Alabama to one-shot possessions will affect its crop of scorers led by Kira Lewis, who enters with 21.5 points per game.

The Crimson Tide may be too inconsistent to challenge North Carolina. They suffered losses to Pennsylvania and Rhode Island and only beat Furman by eight in their last contest.

But as we saw at the Maui Invitational Monday, upsets of Top 10 programs can happen, so if Lewis and Co. find a rhythm and contain North Carolina's guards, Alabama may have a chance.

Gonzaga is one of three Atlantis participants sitting in the Top 20 of field-goal percentage. Michigan and Oregon are the others.

Mark Few's Bulldogs have run rampant at home so far, and they passed a road test against Texas A&M November 15.

Young Kwak/Associated Press

They are expected to earn a sixth double-digit win over Southern Miss, whose two victories came against Delta State and William Carey. The Golden Eagles are by far the weakest team in the eight-program showcase.

Filip Petrusev, Admon Gilder and Drew Timme have been some of the early-season headlines for the Zags, but all eyes will be on Killian Tillie.

The senior forward made his season debut November 19 and has two double-digit scoring outings under his belt. If he continues to show progress in his recovery from October knee surgery, he could be the X-factor in a potential final matchup with North Carolina.

Michigan and Iowa State do not enter the Bahamas with much fanfare, but they could make noise over three games.

The Wolverines are shooting a ninth-best 52.2 percent from the field and boast experience with Isaiah Livers, Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske.

Each member of the trio averages over 13 points per game, while Teske has 9.8 rebounds per game and Simpson owns nine assists per contest.

If they receive help from Eli Brooks, or another scorer further down the depth chart, the Wolverines could throw off plans for a Top 25 matchup in Friday's final.

But first Michigan has to get past an Iowa State lineup with a few electric guards, led by Tyrese Haliburton, who has 10.8 points and 10.3 assists per game.

The 19-year-old's impact could be taken away by Simpson, who was a semifinalist for Defensive Player of the Year last season.

Final Prediction

Gonzaga vs. North Carolina

The Bulldogs and Tar Heels have the deepest rosters of the eight squads, and that should show over three games in three days.

If that matchup comes to fruition, it would be the third Top 25 final in the last four years of the tournament.

With five players who average over five rebounds per game, the Tar Heels could keep Tillie and others from thriving in the paint on any second-chance opportunities.

That could lead to a handful of transition baskets from Anthony, who could use the tournament to showcase himself as one of the sport's biggest stars.

