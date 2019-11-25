Stone Cold, CM Punk Rumor, Mauro Ranallo Latest, Shayna Baszler Buzz in Roundup

Stuart Ramson/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

WWE Reportedly Wants Austin-Punk Interview

WWE Network debuted the Broken Skull Sessions after Survivor Series, featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin interviewing the Undertaker. It was a rare glimpse into the man behind the iconic character and featured stories from Undertaker and Austin's days growing up in the wrestling business and Taker's biggest moments in WWE.

The series, which is essentially a taped podcast, has been ordered for an undetermined number of episodes. Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported WWE has been pushing internally for CM Punk to be a future guest with Austin.

Punk is currently easing his way back into the wrestling business after being hired for FS1's WWE Backstage program. Both Punk and WWE have been insistent that Punk works only for Fox and that no in-ring return is coming (yet). That doesn't necessarily prevent Punk from appearing on Broken Skull, but it would be a whole lot easier to book a coming-full-circle moment that culminates in his return to the ring and a long-form interview.

Royal Rumble, anyone?

Mauro Misses Survivor Series Due to Graves Comments

Mauro Ranallo was conspicuously absent from Survivor Series, with Michael Cole attributing it to Ranallo losing his voice during the NXT TakeOver event the previous night. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported that the real issue was Corey Graves' critical comments of Ranallo during the WarGames broadcast.

Graves tweeted out his criticisms of Ranallo, seemingly ripping the play-by-play man for talking too much and making Chicago rap references:

Ranallo has bipolar disorder and previously left WWE in 2017 amid rumors of bullying by JBL. In a statement announcing his departure, Ranallo said their parting of ways "had nothing to do with JBL." He re-signed with WWE later that year to work at NXT, where he has been well regarded ever since.

Meltzer's report said WWE officials were unhappy with Graves for his comments. Graves has since called out Meltzer for his report on Twitter:

Ranallo deleted his Twitter account in the aftermath of Graves' initial comments.

Shayna Baszler Likely Staying on NXT (For Now)

Shayna Baszler went over two of the biggest women's stars in WWE history at Survivor Series, defeating Bayley and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat main event. The match itself was a bit of a disappointment, but Baszler is clearly positioned as one of the faces of the division.

That doesn't necessarily mean a call-up is coming anytime soon.

Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Cageside Seats) that the "dynamic has changed greatly" despite a desire to have Baszler come up to Raw or SmackDown. Triple H even sent a tweet out after Survivor Series calling her the "standard-bearer" of the NXT women's division:



Baszler clearly has unfinished business in NXT. She's been the brand's unstoppable force for nearly her entire run, and there is a money program with Rhea Ripley waiting. Ripley is also being positioned as a future star, and look no further than her WarGames team overcoming the odds against Baszler on Saturday.

Once (we're assuming) Baszler drops the women's championship to Ripley, though? All bets are off for her future.