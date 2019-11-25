PSG's Thomas Tuchel Talks Kylian Mbappe's Status, Real Madrid Transfer Rumours

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel said on Monday that Kylian Mbappe is fit to start Tuesday's UEFA Champions League clash against Real Madrid and responded to rumours the striker could leave the French capital for the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mbappe was left out of the starting XI for Friday's Ligue 1 win over Lille, but Tuchel told a press conference he would return for the match in Spain:

The PSG boss also responded to comments from Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, who has said he is "in love with" the World Cup winner, per Calum Wilson at Sky Sports:

PSG have already confirmed qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League ahead of Tuesday's trip to the Spanish capital. They have won all four of their matches in Group A, including a 3-0 win over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

Zidane's side have not yet confirmed their progression. However, they will go through if they beat PSG or if Club Brugge do not beat Galatasaray in the other game in the group on Tuesday.

Mbappe has missed chunks of the 2019-20 season through injury but has still been a key figure for Tuchel's men. He has nine goals and four assists in all competitions and has continued to break records and cement his position as one of the world's deadliest strikers:

His goalscoring exploits have seen him regularly linked with a move away from PSG, although the club have opened talks to extend his current contract that runs until 2022, according to L'Equipe (h/t Get French Football News).

PSG are said to be optimistic they can convince Mbappe his future lies in Paris and can get him to sign a new long-term contract with the club, per L'Equipe (h/t Sport).

Real Madrid have long been linked with a move for Mbappe and could make a bid worth £258 million for the 20-year-old in summer 2020, according to Le Parisien (h/t Adam Powers at the Daily Express).

Zidane's comments about Mbappe are not the first time he has discussed the attacker. He said in March he would be "happy to coach" the Frenchman, per Blake Welton of Sky Sports.

The Real Madrid boss also talked about the Frenchman in November, which brought an angry response from PSG sporting director Leonardo:

Mbappe would improve any forward line in the world, and Zidane has made it clear he would be welcomed at Real Madrid if he were to decide to seek a challenge away from PSG in the future.