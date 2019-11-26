Trade Ideas to Get NBA's Best Players Out of League's Worst Situations

3 of 5

Charlotte Hornets Receive: Andre Drummond

Detroit Pistons Receive: Marvin Williams, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Malik Monk, 2020 first-round pick (lottery protected)

It's reality-check time for the Pistons. However high their hopes were entering the season, their sluggish start has surely deflated them.

At one point, they could blame their stumbles on the absence of Blake Griffin. However, they're only 1-3 when they've had him, and they have a minus-2.2 net rating over the 83 minutes he's played alongside Andre Drummond.

Detroit must accept that the plan isn't working. Provided the Pistons are finally ready to sell, Heavy.com's Sean Deveney reports the Hornets are more than ready to pounce on Drummond.

"He'll be a priority there," an executive told Deveney. "It's just a matter of whether they make him a priority now and give up something to get him or try to make the move later. ... But they might want to get this guy into the fold sooner rather than later."

While the standings might paint relocating from Detroit to Charlotte as a lateral move, the Hornets are quietly collecting the kind of high-ceiling prospects that give them a much brighter outlook. P.J. Washington has sprinted out of the gate, Miles Bridges is making his sophomore leap and Devonte' Graham is suddenly on a short list of Most Improved Player candidates.

Absent from that group—or Charlotte's roster altogether—is a difference-making big man of Drummond's caliber. He's the best rebounder in the business, a powerful above-the-rim finisher, a disruptive defender and an improved passer and free-throw shooter. He's also a likely free-agent-to-be, and it's hard to see Buzz City securing his services without trading for him to familiarize him with the franchise.

The Pistons insist they want to keep Drummond, but this is quite the return for a player with limited offensive range and an uncertain future.

Malik Monk has chased consistency for the better part of two seasons, but watch out if he ever finds it. He's shifty off the dribble, ignitable from distance and electric at the rim. The pick gives the Pistons another throw at the dartboard as they scramble to up their prospect count. They can try to flip Marvin Williams for more assets, and perhaps a change of scenery will do wonders for Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.