NBA Rumors: Latest News on Andre Iguodala Trade and Why Jimmy Butler Left 76ers

The NBA world knows Andre Iguodala will never suit up for the Memphis Grizzlies, and his availability has remained a topic of conversation since his offseason trade from the Golden State Warriors.

However, the long-held expectation Memphis would eventually relent and grant him a buyout won't happen soon.

Adrian Wojnarowski reported on ESPN's NBA Countdown the Grizzlies have told the league Iguodala will not be hitting free agency: "The message that Memphis has been delivering to the entire league ... 'You are going to have to trade for him. We are not buying him out. He is not going to be on the free-agent market.'"

Wojnarowski identified the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets as the primary suitors. That list is unchanged from preseason reports.

Iguodala is a coveted player because of his versatility on either end of the floor. The 35-year-old can still handle a 20-minute role, and he'll consistently produce as a defender, passer and rebounder with a little bit of scoring ability.

There is a fascinating forward-looking twist in this story. Previously, Marc Stein of the New York Times shared what he expects from Iguodala next summer.

"Consider him a virtual lock to return to the Warriors to finish his career with the team that propelled him to the hallowed Robert Horry stratosphere for elite, ring-laden role players," Stein said.

Whether he's traded or eventually bought out, Iguodala should be a free agent in July 2020. But the current complication is by which method he leaves Memphis. If the Grizzlies stick to their demand, the Lakers will likely be unable to match salaries.

The Clippers and Rockets are better suited to handle the financial aspect of a trade. They should be considered the favorites—as long as Memphis is refusing to discuss a buyout, at least.

Jimmy Butler on Offseason Trade

Despite a 51-31 record and hard-fought loss to the Toronto Raptors in the second round of the playoffs, the 76ers parted ways with Jimmy Butler after last season.

And there's still some bitterness on both sides.

"Obviously, something happened," Butler said after the Miami Heat's recent loss to the 76ers, per Michael Lee of The Athletic. "We're not going to say what it was. We're not going to go into detail. We can't keep living on that. They can't. But I'm happy, man. It brings me joy, being around this group of guys [in Miami]. I don't regret nothing, you feel me?"

But we do have an indication of the issues.

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported there was tension between Butler and the Brett Brown-led coaching staff. Granted, that may simply be one part of a larger discussion, which both Lowe and Lee mentioned.

"Philadelphia had some genuine concerns about how well the 30-year-old Butler would age, especially with those Tom Thibodeau miles on his body," Lee said.

No matter whether one or both of those factors affected the decision, the Sixers chose to move on from the All-Star. They shipped him to Miami in a four-way trade that brought Josh Richardson to Philadelphia and cleared Hassan Whiteside's salary.

It's early, but the Butler sign-and-trade seems to have benefited both teams—and put everyone in a happier situation.

