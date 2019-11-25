Jose Mourinho Rules out Zlatan Ibrahimovic Move, Praises Harry Kane at Spurs

Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho has said there's no need to bring Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Tottenham Hotspur because he has Harry Kane to lead the attack.

The new Spurs manager called the England international the best striker in the Premier League and one of the elite forwards in world football.

According to James Dale of Sky Sports, Mourinho explained why his former Manchester United No. 9 is not on his radar.

"We have the best striker in England. One of the top two, three strikers in the world.

"It doesn't make any sense of a striker of Zlatan's dimensions—a striker in his 30s but that can play at any club in the world—it doesn't make sense to come to a club where we have Harry Kane."

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Jason Burt of the Telegraph had reported Mourinho could try to tempt Ibrahimovic back to the Premier League after his two-year spell with L.A. Galaxy in the MLS. The Swede will be available on a free transfer in January and has reportedly attracted interest from Serie A clubs, including former team AC Milan.

Spurs have been short in the striking department since Fernando Llorente left for Napoli at the end of the summer transfer window. However, much like predecessor Mauricio Pochettino, it appears Mourinho is happy with Spurs' attack.



Dele Alli was used in an advanced role at West Ham United during Mourinho's first game in charge, and the midfielder impressed in the 3-2 Premier League win. The goalscoring ability of Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura provides the Portuguese with plenty of diverse options.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Mourinho added he has sympathy for outgoing coach Pochettino and said he will contact the Argentinian in due course.

"I know what he [Mauricio Pochettino] is feeling because I've been there.

"There is a period where the best thing is for us to process our feelings, and then in a couple of weeks then we are open again to the world and to embrace a different period in our lives. I want to respect that and to give that feeling to him.

"Of course I will call him. I also told the players to call him to make him feel completely free if he wants to come here anytime he wants."

Mourinho arrives at Spurs with a mature squad that has top-four potential. Pochettino's tactics didn't protect results this term, but the club have the foundations to win trophies.

The former United and Chelsea boss has won major honours at all of his previous teams, and he will expect to repeat his success at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs are not far away from having a squad that can compete with Manchester City and Liverpool at the top, and Mourinho will have two transfer windows to refine his starting XI before a serious challenge next season.