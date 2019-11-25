Baja 1000 Results 2019: Race Winner, Video Highlights and More

DAVID MAUNG/Associated Press

Alan Ampudia raced to victory at the 2019 Baja 1000 in the Trophy Truck category.

Ampudia's crew came home ahead of Jesse Jones and Luke McMillin, who were in second and third place, respectively.

The Papas Y Beer driver eventually crossed the line in a time of 16 hours, 10 minutes and 35.879 seconds after the application of penalties, putting him comfortably ahead of his rivals. Ampudia's team was made up of two of his brothers, with Aaron operating as the pilot and Rodrigo as a co-pilot.

Meanwhile, Jones and McMillin were involved in a tight battle for second spot, with just 26 seconds separating the pair at the end of a gruelling race in Mexico.

In the Class 1 race, Brendan Gaughan was the victor, as he was one of only three drivers to complete the course in the category. Brandon Bailey and Mason Cullen came home in second and third positions.

The South Point Twitter account shared footage of Gaughan celebrating his victory:

The Trophy Truck Spec category was won by AJ Jones and also included former Formula One world champion Jenson Button. However, the latter had to retire his car and was clearly disappointed:

"At mile-235 Terry Madden my co-driver and I heard a really loud clatter and lost drive, we had broken the differential," Button wrote after the race on Instagram. "The problem was we had found the most remote place to break down which meant we spent the whole night and a total of 17 hours under the stars."

The results in full are available on the Score International website.