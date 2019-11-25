Patriots' Tom Brady Opens Up About Recent Frustrations and Elbow Injury

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 25, 2019

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The New England Patriots offense is struggling. In the past three weeks, the unit has averaged just 16.6 points per contest, and while the Pats have gone 2-1 in those matchups, the two wins were led by the team's defense and special teams.

That has left Tom Brady looking visibly frustrated, which the quarterback talked about during his weekly radio program on WEEI's Greg Hill Morning Show. 

"I have a job to do. I think my job, it's very important to me," he said, per Ryan Hannable of WEEI. "I want us to do the best we possibly can every week, like I always have."

He also spoke about his elbow, which had him listed as questionable on the injury report before Sunday's game. 

"It's doing well," he said. "Thanks for asking. ... How did it look yesterday?"

                        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

