Ex-Laker Nick Young Restrained During Rec League Championship on Video

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Former NBA player Nick Young had to be restrained during the league championship of a rec game at the 1st Place Sports Complex in Chatsworth, California, on Wednesday, according to TMZ Sports.

Per that report, Swaggy P's team was leading by 14 points in the second half when Young disagreed with a foul call and began arguing it, leading to his teammates pulling him away to avoid a potential altercation. Eventually, the team "grabbed their stuff and left the gym without finishing the game ... which was later ruled a forfeit and the title was given to the opposing team."

Young, 34, last played in the NBA last season for the Denver Nuggets, appearing in four games while averaging 2.3 points per game. Over his 12-year career, he posted 11.4 points per contest.