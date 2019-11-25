Manchester City's Sergio Aguero out a 'Few Games' with Injury, Says Guardiola

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed on Monday that Sergio Aguero will be out for a "few games" because of injury, meaning he may miss the upcoming showdown with Manchester United.

The striker hobbled out of Saturday's 2-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League, and ahead of City's clash with Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League, Guardiola provided an update:

Guardiola added that he still hasn't been given full confirmation on the nature of Aguero's issue.

"I don't know exactly. He has a problem in front—will be a few games out," he continued, per Mark Critchley of The Independent. "We will miss Sergio. We have had some problems with injuries, but we will wait for him, and meanwhile we have Gabriel [Jesus] and Raheem [Sterling] who can play in that position. We will live without him for a while."

After the win over Chelsea, Guardiola was not positive about Aguero's prognosis:



In the Premier League, City are in third place and a whopping nine points back on leaders Liverpool.

The 31-year-old Aguero has netted nine times for City this season and remains one of the most deadly finishers in the game. It's likely Jesus will be given a prolonged run, and there will be big shoes for the Brazilian to fill.

He spoke about competing with Aguero and learning from him when he addressed the media alongside Guardiola on Monday:



This season, Jesus has scored three Premier League goals in 10 appearances, though he's only started three games in the top flight in 2019-20. While he does add more fluidity to the attack and is more mobile than Aguero, his goalscoring instincts are not as sharp yet.