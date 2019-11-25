WWE Raw Preview: Survivor Series Fallout and More for November 25

Credit: WWE.com

On the heels of a Survivor Series pay-per-view that saw NXT establish dominance in the battle for brand supremacy, WWE Raw will look to recover and rebuild Monday night on the USA Network.

With top stars like Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch enduring major defeats, and WWE champion Brock Lesnar remaining the top dog on the flagship, what awaits the Superstars and fans of the company's most storied show as Raw turns its attention to the TLC event December 15?

The Beast Remains Champion

Despite enduring a double 619 and consecutive frog splashes from Rey Mysterio and son Dominic, WWE champion Brock Lesnar retained his title and sits atop the Raw throne, its biggest and most dominant star.

The Beast, though, finds himself without an obvious challenger, something that may or may not be addressed Monday night. With Royal Rumble only two months away, though, expect to see potential challengers start to emerge from the pack.

One such contender is Drew McIntyre, who shined Sunday night in the three-brand, elimination tag match.

The Scottish Psychopath pinned the previously unbeaten NXT: UK champion WALTER following a Claymore Kick and was impressive throughout the battle. Though he fell prey to the spear from eventual sole survivor Roman Reigns, McIntyre showed the intensity and aggression of a top star.

For that program to work, either McIntyre or Lesnar would have to assume the role of babyface, something Lesnar can do but McIntyre has yet to in a WWE ring.

If nothing else, it could make for an interesting character change for a performer who has never really been given the chance to prove himself in a high-profile singles title match despite significant pushes over the course of his career.

The other, far less satisfying option? A return to the Seth Rollins well, with the much-maligned Architect looking to slay The Beast for the third time and regain a title he has not held since 2016. That option would be a huge mistake given the backlash Rollins currently faces when he enters arenas around the country (or fires up Twitter).

Charlotte Flair Continues Battle with The Kabuki Warriors

One does not simply spit green mist in the face of Charlotte Flair and get away with it, a lesson women's tag team champions Asuka and Kairi Sane are about to learn the hard way.

At Survivor Series, The Empress of Tomorrow became fed up with the dissension that permeated through Team Raw, due mostly to the egotistical ways of The Queen. Her response? Spraying the second-generation competitor in the face with green mist, blinding her and setting her up for defeat.

That angle will undoubtedly set up the next chapter in their program as soon as Monday's show in Chicago.

Asuka and Sane are already bringing more prestige to their tag titles than any team before them, thanks in large part to the strength of their work and the level of talent they are competing against every week. By pairing them with the likes of Flair, Becky Lynch and Natalya, they are benefiting from the type of credibility not afforded to the previous champions.

The question is which Superstar will step up and join Flair to challenge the champions. Given Natalya's displeasure with Flair's actions Sunday, do not expect it to be The Queen of Harts. Given the interactions between the competitors ahead of Survivor Series, Becky Lynch is certainly an option, especially as she waits for what appears to be an inevitable showdown with NXT women's champion Shayna Baszler somewhere down the line.

Rebuilding Top Stars

Survivor Series was not kind to Raw's top babyfaces.

The aforementioned Rollins, current United States champion AJ Styles and Ricochet all lost high-profile matches. In the case of the former universal champion and The Phenomenal One, they were protected enough by the booking of their contests that they should rebound fairly quickly on the road to TLC.

Ricochet, though, was essentially jobbed out.

Yes, he wiped out Roman Reigns but was hardly featured in Sunday's elimination tag match, and when he was, he was put down by King Corbin in sudden and definitive fashion. There was nothing heroic about The One and Only, even as he sported ring gear similar to that worn by DC Comics' Batwoman.

Now, he is faced with a rebuilding situation, the first of his young main roster career.

The former U.S. champion has remained popular with fans, and a feud with Randy Orton has been teased on more than one occasion. Given the limited options, booking him in a full-blown program with The Viper may be the best direction to take the high-flyer.

Ricochet has already proven his worth to Raw. One of the more consistently great in-ring performers, he needs to rebuild his momentum to ensure he does not slink into the midcard, another super-talented wrestler wasted in heatless programs.

He can learn a ton from working with Orton while still remaining highly visible and popular. For the third-generation competitor, such a program would hopefully motivate him to deliver consistently, something that has not happened for The Viper over the last year or two.

It is a win-win opportunity that WWE Raw executive director Paul Heyman would be wise to capitalize on.