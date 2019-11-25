Undertaker on WrestleMania Loss to Brock Lesnar, Retiring, More with Stone Cold

AMER HILABI/Getty Images

The Undertaker's defeat to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XXX is a moment few WWE fans will forget, but The Deadman admitted he has no recollection of the night.

During the premiere of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's WWE Network series The Broken Skull Sessions, The Phenom said he was concussed in the middle of the match and doesn't remember anything from it.

WWE confirmed at the time he had suffered a concussion and was transported to a local hospital. The former world champion provided more context for how badly he was injured:

"My last memory I can definitively tell you happened about 3:30 in the afternoon when my wife came backstage and we had a conversation. That's the last thing that I remember on my own of that day. ... My memory picks up 4:30, five in the morning when I'm in the hospital, and they're coming to check on me every few minutes, asking me my name. And I've got no clue."

The Undertaker also reflected on where he's at in his career and how he envisions walking away from the ring.

The 54-year-old told Austin he questioned whether he was going to return following his win over Triple H at WrestleMania XXVIII in 2012, which was billed as the "End of an Era." He echoed the sentiment regarding the moment when he appeared to retire when he left his hand, jacket and gloves in the middle of the ring after his defeat to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 in 2017.

The Undertaker has continued to perform, most recently teaming with Roman Reigns for a win over Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon at Extreme Rules in July. He said "personal challenges" are motivating him to prolong his career:

"It's about the challenge of it. Can you get yourself to the level you need to to go out and perform at a level people expect you. That's my biggest demon at this point because I know the window is shrinking. My biggest fear is becoming a parody of myself. That's something I struggle with. ... I always told myself, 'Don't stay too long.'"

The episode spanned The Undertaker's entire history in wrestling, going from when he started out in Texas and through to the present day.

He debuted with WWF at Survivor Series 1990 and almost immediately became a top star. One year later at Survivor Series, he beat Hulk Hogan for the WWF Championship.

The Deadman credited Jake Roberts with helping him understand the dynamics of his character out of the ring and finding the subtle nuances that would define his on-screen role.

While not exclusively wrestling for WWE, The Phenom became a locker room leader by default based on his experience and decades-long run with the company.

As a number of his colleagues jumped ship to WCW during the "Monday Night Wars," he never left. The Undertaker told Austin a return to WCW was never a serious consideration because he felt loyal to Vince McMahon, who provided him with springboard necessary to eventually achieve legendary status.