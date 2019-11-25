WWE TLC 2019 Match Card Predictions After Survivor SeriesNovember 25, 2019
WWE TLC 2019 Match Card Predictions After Survivor Series
Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view saw NXT pick up four wins out of seven total matches featuring all three brands, but now that it's over, it's time to start looking to the future.
Tables, Ladders & Chairs airs on December 15 and unless plans change, it will only include stars from Raw and SmackDown.
This event is always a fun time because it features so many gimmick matches and sets up potential feuds that will carry WWE through WrestleMania season.
Survivor Series gave us plenty of signs to indicate which feuds we can expect to see on the TLC card while a few others have been building slowly in recent weeks.
Let's take a peek into the future and predict what the TLC 2019 card will look like next month.
The New Day vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler
The Survivor Series Kickoff featured a 10-team Battle Royal with duos from all three brands. When the dust settled, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler scored the win for SmackDown.
WWE could have given this victory to anyone but it chose Ziggler and Roode. This indicates a push might be in store for the former Raw tag team champions on the blue brand.
The Revival is still looking to regain the belts they lost to Big E and Kofi Kingston and they might be involved to make this a Triple Threat but it isn't too likely.
WWE filled most of the Survivor Series card with three-way bouts and it might want to refrain from using the stipulation too much in the coming weeks.
Any of the major match-types featured at TLC could be used to make this bout more exciting but a standard tag team match would be just as entertaining because all four men are gifted performers.
Bobby Lashley vs. Rusev
The storyline between Rusev and Bobby Lashley was put on hold for Survivor Series but we should expect it to pick back up on Raw.
Lana and Lashley are working hard to make The Bulgarian Brute's life miserable and while the segments tend to be unpopular with hardcore fans, they get a lot of views on Youtube.
Infidelity storylines are nothing new in pro wrestling and this is the first one we have seen in years. The affair might not be interesting but these two powerhouses will likely put on a great match.
Rusev and Lashley are known for their power, athleticism and for having more speed than most men their size. With the personal nature of this story, their bout at TLC will likely be given either the Tables or Chairs stipulation. This way, The All Mighty and Lana's ex-husband can beat each other up without worrying about disqualifications.
The Street Profits vs. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows vs. Viking Raiders
The Viking Raiders have dominated the tag team scene on Raw for the past several weeks but they do not have clear rivals at the moment.
Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows have been feuding with The Street Profits recently and giving both teams a shot at the Raw Tag Team Championships would create an exciting opportunity for all three teams to shine.
A Ladder match would be especially interesting due to bigger performers like Gallows, Ivar, Erik and Angelo Dawkins finding unique ways to use the ladders as weapons.
Anderson and Montez Ford can handle the high spots while everyone else focuses on destroying each other. Then again, putting them in a three-way Tables match would also lead to a fun performance.
The Street Profits could challenge for the titles by themselves but having Anderson and Gallows included will add the heel dynamic this match would otherwise be missing.
Randy Orton vs. Ricochet
Randy Orton and Ricochet have been on the verge of a feud for the past several weeks but they have yet to engage in a real fight.
The Viper has taunted the high-flyer by hitting someone else with the RKO right in front of him to remind him that he can strike any time, anywhere.
If the idea is to get Ricochet over, a feud with Orton is the best way to do it. As one of WWE's most tenured performers, few people have the kind of reputation and popularity Orton has achieved.
No stipulations are necessary. Management just needs to put them in the ring and let them do what they get paid to do.
Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin
During Friday's SmackDown, Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin were jockeying for the right to call themselves the captain of blue brand's Survivor Series team.
When it came time for them to be partners, The Big Dog and The Lone Wolf could not see eye to eye and Reigns ended up being directly responsible for Corbin's elimination.
This is not a new feud by any means but it is a decent placeholder until WWE decides what it wants to do with both men on The Road to WrestleMania 36.
Since no title would be on the line, allowing them to use tables or chairs during the match would lead to a more brutal and physical contest, which is exactly the kind of match you want to see from two guys like King Corbin and Reigns.
They have worked together plenty of times in the past and have built up decent chemistry as opponents. This might not be the match everyone wants to see but it will be sufficient for the time being.
Becky Lynch vs. Naomi
Naomi has not been seen on WWE television since July but she is still part of the company and one of the only suitable opponents left on the red brand for Becky Lynch.
The Man has gone through just about everyone on Raw. The rest of the roster has either failed to take the title from her or has yet to prove themselves worthy of a shot at the belt.
If WWE is looking for the right time to bring Naomi back into the fold, it's now. Her unique style has been sorely missed and a lot of fans would be excited to see her get a main-event push when she returns.
Until Ronda Rousey comes back, Lynch and Charlotte are the two top women on Raw. They need a third top star who is capable of putting on high-quality matches with anyone.
The Queen of Glow is reliable in the ring and popular with every demographic. She is the perfect person to either take the title away from Lynch or help her to reinvigorate her reign as champion. Either way, we would be in for a good match.
AJ Styles vs. Humberto Carrillo
Humberto Carrillo has been the thorn in the side of The OC that refuses to go away. He has picked up wins over the group on a few occasions and it looks like WWE is setting him up to be the next challenger for AJ Styles' United States Championship.
These two have shown tons of chemistry the few times they have been in the ring together. The Phenomenal One is a veteran who used to be just like Carrillo when he was younger. He can still do all of the high-flying moves but he can also wrestle anyone on the mat.
The dimpled dynamo has quickly established himself as one of WWE's fastest-rising stars since he was moved from 205 Live to Raw after just a few months. That is how impressed management has been with him thus far.
Giving them the chance to have a Ladder match would be the best option if they do end up fighting at TLC. It would be a lock to steal the show and it could be the best way to have Carrillo win without Styles taking a hit to his momentum.
What would you like to see booked for Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2019?