WWE TLC 2019 Match Card Predictions After Survivor Series

Credit: WWE.com

Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view saw NXT pick up four wins out of seven total matches featuring all three brands, but now that it's over, it's time to start looking to the future.

Tables, Ladders & Chairs airs on December 15 and unless plans change, it will only include stars from Raw and SmackDown.

This event is always a fun time because it features so many gimmick matches and sets up potential feuds that will carry WWE through WrestleMania season.

Survivor Series gave us plenty of signs to indicate which feuds we can expect to see on the TLC card while a few others have been building slowly in recent weeks.

Let's take a peek into the future and predict what the TLC 2019 card will look like next month.