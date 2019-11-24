Tom Brady Sarcastically Responds to Refs After Last Pass Didn't End Cowboys Game

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 25, 2019

FOXBOROUGH, MA - NOVEMBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots throws the ball during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

It doesn't get much stranger than the New England Patriots' final offensive play during their 13-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

With just five seconds remaining, Brady took the 4th-down snap from Dallas' 15-yard line and threw the ball high in the air toward the sidelines. It appeared to hang up much longer than the necessary five seconds, but officials blew the play dead with one second remaining.

Fortunately for New England, Dallas was unable to convert on its final desperation play.

"It was still up in the air when they stopped the clock," Brady told reporters. "So I don't know. Everyone who says Patriots get the advantages. I don't know about that."

That play went about as well as the rest of the game did for the New England offense.

It found the end zone only once on a touchdown pass to N'Keal Harry, but that drive lasted all of 12 yards after the Patriots blocked a Chris Jones punt. Its field-goal drive in the first half went a mere three yards following Stephon Gilmore's interception, and it managed just three points in the entire second half.

Brady finished 17-of-37 passing for 190 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions.

It marked the third straight uneven performance for the Patriots, who just got by the Philadelphia Eagles in a 17-10 win in Week 11 after losing by 17 points to the Baltimore Ravens in their previous game.

Yet, the league's best defense has powered the defending champions all season and helped them earn another victory on Sunday. Dallas didn't score a single touchdown, Amari Cooper was held without a catch and Ezekiel Elliott averaged a pedestrian 4.1 yards per carry.

The defense had to make one final play after Brady's last heave didn't run out the clock, and there was little doubt it would do just that.

